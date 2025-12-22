Liverpool’s record £116m signing is still waiting for his first goal, and questions are growing over how long patience will last at Anfield

Touted as a game-changer after his blockbuster move from Bayer Leverkusen, Florian Wirtz is yet to fully convince in the Premier League

Florian Wirtz’s slow Liverpool start is fast becoming a major talking point following his early struggles at Anfield

Florian Wirtz’s high-profile move to Liverpool is yet to deliver the impact many expected, and concerns are beginning to surface that patience may be wearing thin at Anfield.

The German international arrived on Merseyside in a blockbuster £116 million deal from Bayer Leverkusen, but his adaptation to Premier League life has so far been slower than anticipated.

Liverpool's Florian Wirtz faces serious scrutiny amid his struggles at Anfield. Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA

According to One Football, the 22-year-old playmaker is still searching for his first goal in a Liverpool shirt. While he has contributed three assists across all competitions, those numbers fall short of the output usually demanded from a signing of his stature and price tag.

Expectations were naturally elevated after his impressive Bundesliga displays, but consistency has been elusive since his arrival.

Despite the slow start, head coach Arne Slot has continued to publicly support Wirtz, stressing that adjusting to the intensity and rhythm of English football takes time.

Liverpool’s £116m signing Florian Wirtz. Image credit: BR Images

Slot has pointed out that many elite players struggled initially in the Premier League before eventually flourishing. In his view, Wirtz’s technical quality was evident from day one, but the real progress has come in his physical adaptation and willingness to compete.

Slot highlighted moments in recent matches that underline this improvement, such as Wirtz winning possession in midfield, driving past opponents, and creating chances for teammates like Hugo Ekitike and Mohamed Salah.

According to the Liverpool boss, these actions show the German is slowly becoming more comfortable with the league’s demands, even if it still requires significant effort for him to perform at this pace.

However, former Liverpool and Germany midfielder Didi Hamann has offered a far less optimistic assessment, as Goal featured.

He believes Wirtz’s performances have not justified the hype surrounding him and argues that the lack of goals is becoming a serious issue, especially with Christmas already passed.

Hamann feels Wirtz has looked more at ease in the Champions League, where the game is less frantic and physical, but has struggled to impose himself consistently in domestic fixtures.

The former Liverpool player also suggested the club’s protective approach may not last forever. While Slot continues to speak positively, he feels there will come a point when Wirtz must deliver tangible results within a defined timeframe.

In his view, the Wirtz currently lacks the influence required at Liverpool, though Mohamed Salah’s temporary absence could offer him a chance to step into greater responsibility.

Despite the criticism, Hamann ruled out any possibility of a January departure, insisting a winter exit is unrealistic. Nevertheless, he warned that if Wirtz’s form does not improve by late winter or early spring, it could become a concern not only for Liverpool but also for Germany ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Wirtz's disallowed goal against Sunderland

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Florian Wirtz was heartbreakingly denied his first goal for Liverpool during the 1-1 home draw against Sunderland.

The German international thought he had finally seized the moment to break his duck as the Reds aimed for a crucial win.

