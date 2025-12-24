Algeria vs Sudan: Team News, Predicted Lineups, Kickoff Time & How to Watch AFCON Live
- Algeria and Sudan clash on Wednesday, December 24, in Rabat, in a fixture widely expected to favour the North African heavyweights
- The Fenecs head into the match as clear favourites, but Kwesi Appiah’s side should not be underestimated and could yet spring a surprise
- YEN.com.gh brings you a detailed preview of the encounter, including the latest team news, predicted lineups and information on how to watch the game live
Sudan returns to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with belief and quiet confidence as coach James Kwesi Appiah begins his quest for a historic run against Algeria on Wednesday, December 24.
The Group E clash, taking place at the Stade Prince Moulay Hassan in Rabat, pairs two former champions with very different expectations heading into the tournament.
Algeria vs Sudan match preview
Sudan arrive as clear underdogs, yet recent history under Appiah offers reasons for hope.
The Falcons of Jediane twice avoided defeat against Ghana during qualifying, holding the Black Stars to a goalless draw in Accra before claiming a memorable 2-0 win in Libya.
That campaign ended with two wins, two draws and two defeats, enough to edge Niger by a single point and book a place in Morocco, while Ghana exited without a victory.
Back at the finals after missing the last edition in Ivory Coast, Appiah is determined to avoid a repeat of AFCON 2021.
Sudan failed to win a match then, losing to Nigeria and Egypt in a brutal group packed with pedigree and titles.
Their wait for a victory at the tournament stretches back to a shock 2-1 success over Burkina Faso in 2012, a record that adds pressure ahead of this opener.
Algeria, on the flip side, presents a formidable challenge. The Fennecs are making their 21st AFCON appearance and arrive unbeaten in qualifying after five wins and a draw.
According to CAF Online, they scored 16 goals, a tally bettered only by Morocco and level with South Africa.
This will be the first AFCON meeting between the sides, though their rivalry spans eight previous encounters, all of which Algeria navigated without defeat.
Team news and predicted lineups
Algeria are led by seasoned figures. Riyad Mahrez and Baghdad Bounedjah, both now 34, remain central to their plans as they look to end a six-match winless run at the AFCON.
Their burden is eased by the rise of Amoura, who scored 10 times during World Cup qualifying, more than Mohamed Salah, and contributed over 40 per cent of the team goals.
A notable name in the Algerian squad is Enzo Zidane, son of Zinedine Zidane, who is expected to start in goal ahead of Anthony Mandrea.
Sudan, by contrast, leans on unity rather than stars. Most of their squad is home-based, though several players feature abroad, including Sheddy Barglan, the Eisa brothers, and Aamir Abdallah.
Goals during qualifying came from four different scorers, underlining a collective approach.
Algeria possible starting lineup:
Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Belaid, Ait-Nouri; Bennacer, Zerrouki; Mahrez, Moussa, Aouar; Bounedjah
Sudan possible starting lineup:
Abooja; Awad, Ering, Karshoum, Tabanja; Mozamil, Taifour, Khdir, Raouf; Mano, Abdelrahman
Algeria vs Sudan: How to watch
The Group E tie between Algeria and Sudan kicks off at 10:00 EST / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 local time on December 24, 2025.
Ghanaians, who would love to watch the game, especially since GTV is not showing it, can follow the action on multiple platforms.
Below are the channels to watch the live game:
Country/Region
Broadcaster
Ghana/Sub-Saharan
DSTV (SuperSport)
South Africa
SABC 2, SABC Plus, SuperSport
United Kingdom
4seven, Channel 4 Streaming
United States & Canada
Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS
Australia
beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS
Kwesi Appiah better than Enzo Maresca
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sudan assistant coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu claimed Kwesi Appiah is a better coach than Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.
Speaking on the Pitchside Podcast, Osei-Fosu openly expressed his admiration for Appiah, describing him as one of the most respected coaches to have handled the Black Stars.
