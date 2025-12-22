Mohammed Kudus’ early promise at Tottenham is fading, and a tough outing against Liverpool has put his form under the microscope

Spurs’ star winger faces mounting pressure to rediscover the consistency that made him a top Premier League threat

Ghanaian analyst Bright Awuah believes Kudus can bounce back, but Tottenham need him to deliver soon

Mohammed Kudus opened his Premier League scoring account for Tottenham Hotspur against Leeds United

Mohammed Kudus’ start to life at Tottenham has hit a rough patch in recent weeks, as the winger struggles to maintain the high standards that initially impressed fans.

The Ghana international made headlines in the summer when he opted to leave West Ham United for Tottenham, a move that surprised many given the rivalry between the two London clubs.

Mohammed Kudus faces criticism following a dip in performances, as his efforts against Liverpool fell short of expectations.

Kudus was eager to embrace a key role under Thomas Frank, with Spurs hoping his creativity would help them build on last season’s Europa League success.

The 25-year-old got off to a promising start, providing two assists on his home debut and following up with strong performances against Manchester City and Leeds United, as beIN Sports covered.

Early signs suggested he could be the missing piece in Tottenham’s attack and a crucial figure in narrowing the gap on Premier League rivals. But recent outings have shown a dip in form, leaving the Ghanaian playmaker struggling to consistently influence matches.

Spurs have relied heavily on him to solve problems in the final third, and the increased pressure seems to have affected his ability to produce regular contributions.

Despite topping the assist charts for the Lilywhites this season, Kudus has failed to replicate the impact that made him a standout performer.

Tottenham’s recent Premier League clash with Liverpool highlighted these struggles. The North Londoners fell to another home defeat in an exciting encounter that saw them reduced to nine men following red cards for Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Tottenham showed determination and tested Liverpool late in the match.

However, Mohammed Kudus was unable to make a meaningful impact down the right flank. He struggled to beat his opponent, failed to pose a consistent attacking threat, and lacked urgency in defensive transitions, particularly during Liverpool’s first goal.

Thomas Frank withdrew him before the hour mark in an attempt to change the dynamic of the game.

Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur during Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool EPL match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 20, 2025, in London.

Jamie Redknapp hits out at Kudus

As reported by To The Lane and Back, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp was critical of the winger’s performance, pointing out that he did not contribute enough energy in a challenging situation and fell short in defensive responsibilities.

According to Sofascore, Kudus earned a 6.6 match rating, completed 67% of his passes, lost possession 11 times, and struggled to win duels, highlighting a frustrating day for the Ghanaian.

The Ghana international now faces the challenge of learning from these setbacks and establishing himself as a reliable threat capable of influencing games regularly for Tottenham.

Mohammed Kudus backed to bounce back

Meanwhile, Ghanaian sports analyst Bright Awuah, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, weighed in on Kudus’ recent dip, urging patience and backing the winger to regain form.

''Mohammed Kudus is going through a rough patch, but I have no doubt he will bounce back. He has the talent, the vision, and the work ethic to turn things around. Tottenham just need to give him the time and support to find his rhythm again.'' Awuah said.

Agbonlahor hails Mohammed Kudus

While Kudus has faced recent criticism, earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Gabriel Agbonlahor's encouraging comment about the Ghanaian midfielder, backing him to lead Tottenham's quest for silverware this season.

According to the former Aston Villa striker, Kudus’s composure on the ball and his knack for breaking down defences could prove crucial for Tottenham if they are to compete for and lift any silverware this season.

