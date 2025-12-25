AFCON 2025 Top Scorers: Latest Goal Chart and Golden Boot Race

AFCON 2025 kicked off with thrilling action, featuring last-minute goals, standout performances, and unpredictable results across all groups

Morocco, Egypt, South Africa, Algeria, and Senegal shone in early matches, highlighting both attacking power and defensive resilience.

The race for the 2025 AFCON Golden Boot is heating up, with Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Jackson, and Elias Achouri leading the charts

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah is tipped by a Ghanaian pundit to continue his lethal form and emerge as the tournament’s top scorer

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has kicked off in style, delivering an exciting and unpredictable opening round of fixtures.

So far, fans have been treated to an intriguing mix of close encounters and standout performances, with teams from all groups showing both attacking flair and defensive resilience.

AFCON 2025 Top Scorers chart, as Riyad Mahrez and co. lead, with Mohamed Salah featuring. Image credit: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP, Franck FIFE

Source: Getty Images

Across the 12 matches played, a total of 29 goals have been scored, averaging 2.42 goals per match, highlighting the competitive and entertaining nature of the tournament.

Hos country, Morocco, did not falter in Group A. According to The Guardian, the Atlas Lions defeated Comoros 2-0 in the tournament opener, while Group B has already produced a dramatic clash between Egypt and South Africa, leaving both sides level on points after narrow victories in their openers.

In Groups C and D, heavyweights like Algeria, Senegal, and Morocco showcased their attacking strength, while underdogs managed to grab crucial points, setting the stage for a thrilling group stage.

Now, with so much quality on display, the race for the Golden Boot is already shaping up to be fiercely contested, as several players have made an immediate impact in front of goal.

Riyad Mahrez during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group E football match between Algeria and Sudan at Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat on December 24, 2025. Image credit: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

2025 AFCON Top Scorers chart

According to Wikipedia, as of December 25, 2025, here’s a look at the leading goal scorers after the opening 12 matches of AFCON 2025:

2 Goals

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Nicolas Jackson (Senegal), Elias Achouri (Tunisia)

1 Goal

Ibrahim Maza (Algeria), Show (Angola), Georgi Minoungou (Burkina Faso), Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso), Karl Etta Eyong (Cameroon), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Théo Bongonda (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Omar Marmoush (Egypt), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Marvin Anieboh (Equatorial Guinea), Lassine Sinayoko (Mali), Brahim Díaz (Morocco), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco), Semi Ajayi (Nigeria), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), Oswin Appollis (South Africa), Lyle Foster (South Africa), Cherif Ndiaye (Senegal), Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia), Charles M'Mombwa (Tanzania), Denis Omedi (Uganda), Patson Daka (Zambia), and Prince Dube (Zimbabwe).

Salah tipped to win AFCON Golden Boot

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, fast-rising Ghanaian football commentator Bright Awuah backed Egypt's Mohamed Salah to win the 2025 AFCON top goal-scorer award.

"I expect Mohamed Salah to keep up his impressive goal-scoring form at this AFCON, constantly threatening in the attacking third and positioning himself as a strong contender for the tournament’s top scorer award. Some recently questioned his form at Liverpool, and for me, returning to Anfield with the AFCON Golden Boot would send a clear message to anyone doubting his quality."

Egypt vs. South Africa preview

Earlier, YEN.com.gh provided an extensive preview of the upcoming Group B showdown between Salah's Egypt and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The fixture is scheduled for Friday, December 27, as the seven-time African champions and the 1996 AFCON winners look to take full control of the group with a second successive victory.

Source: YEN.com.gh