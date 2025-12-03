Chelsea and Charlton legend Marvin Hinton has passed away at the age of 85, leaving fans and the football community deeply saddened

The versatile defender is fondly remembered for his dedication, professionalism, and remarkable career

Tributes have poured in from fans, former teammates, and football clubs, celebrating Hinton’s lasting impact on English football

Chelsea Football Club has announced the sad news of the passing of Marvin Hinton, the revered defender who played a pivotal role in their FA Cup-winning side, at the age of 85.

Hinton passed away on Tuesday, December 2, a loss that sent waves of sadness through the Chelsea community and beyond, prompting the club to issue a heartfelt tribute celebrating his remarkable career.

Legendary Chelsea defender Marvin Hinton dies at age 85 on December 3, 2025. Image credit: ChelseaFC

Source: Getty Images

In an X statement, Chelsea said:

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the death of Marvin Hinton. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Fans of the Blues have also expressed their grief, sharing memories and paying tribute to the player who left an indelible mark on the club’s history, with some of the reactions shared below.

@Chelsea History: ''According to Chelsea's history, Marvin Hinton holds Chelsea’s unique record: the only player to be a substitute in both the 1970 FA Cup Final and its replay, replacing injured captain Ron Harris in extra time to help win Chelsea’s first-ever FA Cup.''

@RealLiggy Libre: ''A true Chelsea legend. Sending strength to his family and everyone at the club. Rest in peace Marvin.''

@Shamara: ''Rest in peace, Marvin Hinton. Thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who loved him.''

@Marvin Lule: ''One of the best Left backs in football history, Rest In Peace Legend.''

@Jup Turkish: ''A heartbreaking loss. Rest in peace, Marvin — a true Blue whose legacy will always live on.''

@Chelsea Queen: ''Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.''

@ChelseaFanMan: ''Rest in peace a true king of the Blues army. We will always remember you.''

@KPrince: 'Such a sad loss for the Chelsea team. Our condolences to the family and loved ones he left behind.

Marvin's career: From Charlton to Chelsea

According to Wikipedia records, Marvin Hinton began his professional football journey in 1957 with Charlton Athletic, where he spent six formative years developing his skills in the senior team. His versatility and defensive prowess soon caught the attention of Chelsea, who signed him in 1963.

Over the course of his Chelsea career, Hinton made an impressive 335 appearances and scored four goals, becoming a dependable figure in the backline, according to The Sun.

The late Marvin Hinton. Image credit: tonyscornucopia

Source: Twitter

His contributions helped solidify Chelsea’s defence during a golden era for the club, earning him the respect and admiration of teammates, supporters, and football historians alike.

RIP to a true legend.

