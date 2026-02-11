Tottenham Hotspur have made a significant change at the top, parting ways with head coach Thomas Frank

The decision ushers in a new chapter for the North London club and Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who will now work under a new manager

Frank departs with Spurs in 16th place, having accumulated 29 points from 25 Premier League matches, with just seven wins to his name

Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with Thomas Frank following a string of disappointing results, capped by a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle on Tuesday, February 10.

The loss marked the club’s 11th league defeat of the season, leaving the Lilywhites precariously placed in 16th, just five points above the relegation zone.

Mohammed Kudus will work with a new manager following Tottenham's decision to sack Thomas Frank. Photo by Oli Scarff.

Source: Getty Images

Tottenham sack Thomas Frank

In an official statement, Spurs confirmed the decision on X:

"The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today," the statement read.

"Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together. However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary."

According to talkSPORT sources, Tottenham had been preparing for a managerial shift since early 2026.

The club now faces the task of deciding whether to appoint a permanent replacement immediately or bring in an interim coach for the remainder of the campaign.

Frank’s last league triumph came in a narrow 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on December 28.

Below are Thomas Frank's stats at Tottenham:

Tottenham’s struggles under the former Brentford boss highlighted issues in consistency and defensive stability, prompting the board to act decisively before the season slips further away.

For fans and players alike, the focus now shifts to stabilisation and finding a leadership figure who can steady the squad and preserve their Premier League status.

Thomas Frank leaves Tottenham in 16th position after 25 Premier League matches. Photo by Gareth Copley.

Source: Getty Images

What Frank’s exit means for Spurs and Kudus

For Tottenham players, Frank’s departure ushers in a period of uncertainty, particularly for Mohammed Kudus, who had been pivotal to the Danish boss' plans until his injury.

The Ghanaian international, who scored three goals and provided six assists in 26 appearances, according to Transfermarkt, will soon adapt to a new tactical approach and coaching style.

Since moving from Ajax Amsterdam to the Premier League in 2023, Kudus has now worked under four different managers in England: David Moyes, Graham Potter, Julen Lopetegui and Thomas Frank.

While he continues to recover from injury, with a return expected in March, he will need to adjust quickly to the methods and expectations of his incoming coach.

As Tottenham searches for fresh direction, attention will also remain on key performers like Kudus, whose ability to adapt and perform under new guidance could prove crucial in steering the team away from danger and rekindling their ambitions for the remainder of the season.

5 coaches who could become Tottenham manager

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted five potential candidates to replace Thomas Frank at Tottenham Hotspur.

Each manager comes with impressive credentials, including league titles, European finals experience, and a track record in player development.

Source: YEN.com.gh