Tottenham Hotspur continue to wrestle with a growing injury and suspension crisis as Thomas Frank looks to steady the ship following a 2-0 defeat at Manchester United.

The Dane’s task has become increasingly urgent, with Spurs managing just two victories from 16 league matches this season, leaving the north London club embroiled in a relegation scrap.

Tottenham will be without 10 players for their Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

The loss at Old Trafford on Saturday, February 7, combined with West Ham’s win over Burnley, has dragged Tottenham perilously close to the drop zone, now sitting only six points clear.

Their troubles are compounded by a dismal home record, as Spurs have claimed just two wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this campaign, overcoming Burnley and Brentford.

Newcastle are also struggling

Tuesday’s clash with Newcastle presents a golden opportunity for Frank to secure three much-needed points.

According to Flashscore data, the Magpies arrive on the back of a four-match winless streak, having lost their last three outings, which makes the encounter a must-win for Spurs. However, selection dilemmas could hinder Frank’s plans.

Tottenham’s defensive woes were highlighted at Old Trafford when Cristian Romero received a first-half red card for a foul on Casemiro.

Destiny Udogie also suffered a second-half hamstring injury and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of February.

Meanwhile, Romero will begin a four-match ban in midweek, forcing Thomas Frank to call upon Radu Dragusin to fill in for the suspended captain, while Kevin Danso remains unavailable.

On a brighter note, Djed Spence is set to return after missing recent clashes with Manchester City and United, and he is likely to start on the right side of defence, replacing Archie Gray.

On the opposite flank, with Udogie and Ben Davies out, newcomer Souza is expected to make his first full start after an encouraging substitute appearance against United.

According to talkSPORT, midfield continues to be an area of concern, with Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall still sidelined, and winger Mohammed Kudus also unavailable.

Tottenham expects Mohammed Kudus recover by Aptil 11, 2026. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Long-term injuries continue to impact the squad, with James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski ruled out for the season following knee injuries sustained in August and May, respectively.

According to talkSPORT, Richarlison and Pedro Porro may return for the north London derby later this month, but both are unlikely to feature against Newcastle.

10 Tottenham players out of Newcastle clash

James Maddison Rodrigo Bentancur Mohammed Kudus Lucas Bergvall Ben Davies Richarlison Pedro Porro Kevin Danso Dejan Kulusevski Cristian Romero

With a depleted squad, the 2025 Europa League champions will need a collective effort and tactical ingenuity to secure three points against a struggling Newcastle side.

