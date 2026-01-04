Spurs manager Thomas Frank has dropped subtle but bold comments on Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus’ goal and assist numbers have dropped since the 2024/25 season, when he was at West Ham United

Tottenham are languishing 13th in the league with just one win in their last four games, highlighting mounting pressure on Frank

An esteemed Ghanaian sports journalist has backed Mohammed Kudus to improve his statistics

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has subtly criticised Mohammed Kudus ahead of their Premier League clash against Sunderland on Sunday, January 4.

Despite consistently praising the Ghanaian midfielder for his talent and work ethic since joining Spurs in the summer from West Ham United for a reported £55 million, Frank hinted that Kudus needs to improve certain aspects of his game to meet the club’s high expectations.

Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur. Image credit: Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

The remarks come ahead of a crucial fixture at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Frank will be looking for all his players to deliver at their best.

Ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League clash against Sunderland, Thomas Frank highlighted that Mohammed Kudus needs to improve his goal-scoring, as Spurs HQ noted.

Frank expressed confidence that the ex-Ajax man will find the net more often in the future and also praised the potential of other players like Solanke, Wilson Odobert, and Mathys Tel.

''“I always really liked Solanke. I’ve said that many times. I’m convinced he’ll score a lot of goals for us when he’s fit and available. I think Wilson (Odobert) has got very good potential. Mathys (Tel) has got very good potential. Mo (Kudus) needs to score more goals. He will score more goals.” Frank said.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank (right) and Mohammed Kudus (left). Image credit: George Wood

Source: Getty Images

Mohammed Kudus' 2025/26 stats

This season, Mohammed Kudus has tallied three goals and provided six assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur, including two goals and six assists in 18 Premier League games, according to Transfermarkt.

These numbers, while decent, reflect a dip compared to his earlier performances and provide context to Thomas Frank’s bold comments ahead of the Sunderland clash.

The Ghanaian midfielder experienced a significant drop in productivity during his final season at West Ham United.

In the 2024/25 campaign, he scored just five goals and registered four assists in 35 appearances, despite being a regular starter for the Hammers.

The noticeable reduction in his output has raised expectations at Tottenham, where Frank appears determined to see Kudus recapture the 2023/24 form (18 goals and 10 assists) that earned him a high-profile £55 million move in the summer.

With Spurs relying on his creativity and goal contributions, Frank’s subtle criticism can be seen as both a challenge and a call for the midfielder to elevate his game as the Premier League season enters a crucial phase.

Kudus urged to boost productivity

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, veteran Ghanaian sports journalist Dr. Frank Owusu Ansah encouraged Mohammed Kudus to enhance his goal and make contributions to Tottenham Hotspur.

“Mohammed Kudus has shown glimpses of top-class talent this season, but his potential stretches even further. He must focus on increasing his goal involvement, creating more opportunities, and consistently impacting games to become a key player for Spurs,” Dr. Ansah said.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are underperforming in the Premier League, sitting 13th on the table with 26 points from 19 games. The North London side have managed just one win in their last four league fixtures, a narrow 1-0 victory away at Crystal Palace.

Their recent form has been a cause for concern, highlighted by a disappointing home defeat to Liverpool and a heavy 3-0 loss on the road against Nottingham Forest.

With inconsistent performances piling up and expectations running high, pressure is mounting on Thomas Frank to turn the team’s fortunes around.

Agbonlahor backs Mohammed Kudus

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has lauded Mohammed Kudus, showing support amid recent scrutiny of the Ghanaian midfielder.

Agbonlahor highlighted Kudus’s composure on the ball and his knack for breaking down defences, suggesting these qualities could prove crucial as Tottenham Hotspur chase silverware this season.

Source: YEN.com.gh