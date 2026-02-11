Tottenham Hotspur have sacked Thomas Frank after a turbulent eight months, with the team struggling near the relegation zone

A 2‑1 home defeat to Newcastle, Spurs’ 11th league loss of the season, tipped the scales for Frank’s departure

Mohammed Kudus’ injury-hit season adds to the uncertainty, as Tottenham look for an interim manager to steer the club away from danger

Tottenham Hotspur have officially parted ways with manager Thomas Frank on February 11, 2026, ending the Danish coach’s eight-month tenure at the club.

Frank, who had joined Tottenham from Brentford last summer, was in charge during a challenging campaign marked by injuries, underwhelming performances, and a series of disappointing results.

The tipping point came on Tuesday, February 10, when Newcastle United secured a 2‑1 victory over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Despite missing 10 key players, the defeat left Tottenham sitting 16th in the Premier League table with just 29 points, only five clear of the relegation zone.

It was also the club’s 11th loss of the 2025/26 Premier League season, emphasising the urgency of change, as The Express reports.

According to the source, the club’s leadership, including chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and sporting director Johan Lange, delivered the news to Frank personally.

An official statement from the Europa League champions was also posted on X.

Meanwhile, Tottenham plan to appoint an interim manager for the remainder of the season, though no candidate has been confirmed.

How Mohammed Kudus fared under Frank

One of Frank’s key summer signings, Mohammed Kudus, has had a mixed season since joining from West Ham for £55 million in 2025.

According to Transfermarkt, the Ghanaian international has contributed three goals and six assists in 26 appearances, showing flashes of the quality that made him a highly sought-after signing.

However, Kudus has been sidelined with injury since January 7, limiting his ability to influence games in the second half of the season.

The timing of Frank’s departure is particularly unfortunate for the Nima-born talent, who was one of the manager’s primary acquisitions and had looked set to develop further under his guidance.

The Ghanaian midfielder now faces a period of uncertainty, along with the rest of the squad, as the club prepares to transition under new leadership.

Meanwhile, supporters hope that the change at the helm will rejuvenate the squad, as Tottenham seek to avoid a potential relegation from the English top flight.

Top 5 potential next Tottenham coaches

