Middlesbrough legend Gordon Jones has passed away, leaving fans and the football community in deep mourning

Tributes continue to pour in for the club icon whose presence at Boro spanned decades, on and off the pitch

Supporters and former teammates remember a figure whose dedication and legacy will never be forgotten

Middlesbrough Football Club and the wider football community are mourning the loss of club legend Gordon Jones, who reportedly passed away at the age of 82 on Monday, December 29.

Tributes have been pouring in from former teammates, fans, and the club, reflecting on the impact of his remarkable career and lifelong dedication to the club.

Middlesbrough paid their tribute on X, writing:

''We're deeply saddened to report the passing of Gordon Jones. An outstanding servant to MFC, Gordon holds the club record for post-war appearances and is second in the club's all-time list. Rest in peace, Gordon.''

Former team-mate and fellow Middlesbrough great Jim Platt also commented on X, saying:

''Very sad news tonight. Gordon Jones my first captain at Boro and the only player post war to have played over 500 games for Boro has passed away. RIP Gordon.''

Gordon Jone's Middlesbrough career

Born in Sedgefield, Jones’ football journey began by a stroke of chance. At just 17, he was unexpectedly called into the first team when teammate Derek Stonehouse fell ill before a match.

According to Gazette Live, then-manager Bob Dennison informed the young defender that he would be starting in an away game against Southampton with only 20 minutes to prepare. From that moment, Jones cemented his place as a first-team regular for the next 12 years.

According to Wikipedia, Jones’ career at Middlesbrough spanned from 1961 to 1973, during which he made 532 appearances, a post-war club record and the second-highest in the club’s all-time list behind Tim Williamson.

Known for his tough but fair tackling and accurate crossing, Jones remarkably never received a red card in his entire Boro career, collecting only two yellow cards.

He scored five goals during his 12-year spell and later played for Darlington after leaving Middlesbrough.

Jones was twice named Player of the Season in 1966 and 1971 and captained the team to promotion from Division Three in 1967, his first season as club captain.

His dedication, discipline, and leadership left an enduring mark on the club, ensuring his legacy will be remembered by generations of Boro supporters.

Although Jones never earned a full England cap, he represented his country at the under-23 level. He was also tipped as a potential selection for the 1966 World Cup squad, though the call-up ultimately never came.

Following his retirement from playing, Jones remained a familiar figure at Middlesbrough, regularly attending club events and serving for many years as chairman of the Middlesbrough Former Players Association. His continued involvement reflected his lifelong commitment to the club he served so faithfully.

