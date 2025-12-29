Famous African players are locked at the top of the AFCON 2025 scoring chart, turning the Golden Boot race into a fierce battle

Goals are flowing freely, with 53 goals scored in 24 matches, underlining the tournament’s attacking intensity

Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, and Morocco already have players among the top scorers, raising the stakes as the knockout stage approaches

The battle for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Golden Boot is intensifying, with seven players sharing the top spot on the scorers’ list as of December 28.

As the tournament reaches its crucial stages, goals are flowing from all directions, making the contest for the top scorer one of the most thrilling narratives of the competition.

AFCON 2025 Top Scorers chart, as Riyad Mahrez and co. lead, with Mohamed Salah featuring. Image credit: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP, Franck FIFE

Source: Getty Images

As knockout football looms, every strike could prove decisive in what is shaping up to be a thrilling and unpredictable Golden Boot race.

Egypt and Nigeria reach AFCON knockout stage

According to Al Jazeera, Egypt, Nigeria, and Algeria, have already sealed their places in the round of 16 after winning their first two group-stage matches.

The Pharaohs opened their campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe before edging past South Africa 1-0, while Nigeria impressed with a 2-1 win against Tanzania and a thrilling 3-2 success over Tunisia.

Meanwhile, Algeria recorded their second successive win when they accounted for Burkina Faso 1-0 on December 28,

All three African giants have made a strong early statement in Morocco, underlining their credentials as serious contenders for the AFCON crown.

2025 AFCON Top Scorers chart

According to Wikipedia, as of December 29, 2025, here’s a look at the leading goal scorers, with ex-Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez leading with 3 goals.

3 goals

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

2 goals

Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Lassine Sinayoko (Mali), Brahim Díaz (Morocco), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), Nicolas Jackson (Senegal), and Elias Achouri (Tunisia).

Mohamed Salah during Egypt vs. South Africa on December 26, 2025. Image credit: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

1 goal

Ibrahim Maza (Algeria), Gelson Dala (Angola), Show (Angola), Yohan Roche (Benin), Georgi Minoungou (Burkina Faso), Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso), Karl Etta Eyong (Cameroon), Théo Bongonda (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Cédric Bakambu (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Omar Marmoush (Egypt), Marvin Anieboh (Equatorial Guinea), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Alex Moucketou-Moussounda (Gabon), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco), Faisal Bangal (Mozambique), Diogo Calila (Mozambique), Geny Catamo (Mozambique), Semi Ajayi (Nigeria), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria), Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria), Oswin Appollis (South Africa), Lyle Foster (South Africa), Sadio Mané (Senegal), Cherif Ndiaye (Senegal), Ali Abdi (Tunisia), Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia), Montassar Talbi (Tunisia), Charles M'Mombwa (Tanzania), Simon Msuva (Tanzania), Uche Ikpeazu (Uganda), Denis Omedi (Uganda), Patson Daka (Zambia), Prince Dube (Zimbabwe), and Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe).

There have also been two own goals: Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea, against Sudan) and Ghislain Konan (Ivory Coast, against Cameroon).

