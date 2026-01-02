Cork City FC and the wider Irish football community are devastated by the sudden death of former academy player Alan Nagle

Castleview AFC, Cork City, journalists, and supporters have united in grief, with matches postponed and heartfelt messages shared nationwide

Remembered for his talent and character, Alan Nagle’s journey from Castleview AFC to Cork City’s academy highlighted a future full of promise

Cork City FC have been left “devastated” by the untimely passing of former academy player Alan Nagle, who died on Friday, January 2, in Ireland.

The club expressed deep sorrow at the loss of a young man who was once part of its development system and fondly remembered by coaches, teammates, and journalists.

According to The Sun, news of Nagle’s death was first announced by his former schoolboy and Munster Senior League side, Castleview AFC, who paid tribute to him as a respected teammate and a valued member of their football family.

Reacting on Facebook, Castleview AFC expressed deep sorrow at the loss of Alan Nagle. The club described him as an exceptionally gifted young footballer who proudly represented Castleview at schoolboy level before progressing to both their Junior and Munster Senior League sides.

They highlighted that his quality and promise earned him a move to Cork City, underlining both his ability and the esteem in which he was held within the game.

The club also conveyed sincere condolences to his brother James, who serves as their Junior Premier Manager, as well as to his father Frank, the wider Nagle family, and Alan’s friends as they navigate this painful period.

Castleview AFC added that Alan will be remembered not just for his footballing talent and for the lasting impact he made on everyone who knew him, noting that he will be fondly and respectfully remembered.

Meanwhile, in Alan Nagle's honour, Castleview AFC have postponed this weekend's matches, writing on Facebook:

''Club Notice: As a mark of respect to the Nagle family and Alan, all games, home and away, are off this weekend. Thoughts and prayers are with the Nagle family at this difficult time.''

As The Daily Sports stated, the announcement prompted an outpouring of condolences from across the Irish football community, with many clubs, former players, and supporters sharing messages of sympathy and remembrance.

Cork City reacted on X, stating:

''Everyone at Cork City FC is devastated to learn of the passing of former academy player, Alan Nagle. Alan joined the club at Under 15 level in 2017, and spent 4 years at the club, also featuring for our Under 17 and Under 19 sides.''

''Alan will be deeply missed by all of his former teammates, coaches and everyone at Cork City FC. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time. May he rest in peace.''

Journalist John O'Shea also added a tribute of his own, commenting on X:

''Covered a lot of @CorkCityFC underage games for @echolivecork for several years, including games watching Alan Nagle while he was at City. Sad to hear the passing of someone so young. Condolences to Alan's family and friends. RIP.''

