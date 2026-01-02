Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Alan Nagle: Former Academy Player of Cork City Passes Away
Football

Alan Nagle: Former Academy Player of Cork City Passes Away

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Cork City FC and the wider Irish football community are devastated by the sudden death of former academy player Alan Nagle
  • Castleview AFC, Cork City, journalists, and supporters have united in grief, with matches postponed and heartfelt messages shared nationwide
  • Remembered for his talent and character, Alan Nagle’s journey from Castleview AFC to Cork City’s academy highlighted a future full of promise

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cork City FC have been left “devastated” by the untimely passing of former academy player Alan Nagle, who died on Friday, January 2, in Ireland.

The club expressed deep sorrow at the loss of a young man who was once part of its development system and fondly remembered by coaches, teammates, and journalists.

Cork City FC academy news, Irish football community tributes, Alan Nagle Castleview AFC, Cork footballer dies, Alan Nagle's death, Alan Nagle's football career
Former Cork City academy player Alan Nagle has suddenly passed away. Image credit: Josh Chadwick
Source: Getty Images

According to The Sun, news of Nagle’s death was first announced by his former schoolboy and Munster Senior League side, Castleview AFC, who paid tribute to him as a respected teammate and a valued member of their football family.

Read also

New Year shock: This is why Chelsea sacked head coach Enzo Maresca

Reacting on Facebook, Castleview AFC expressed deep sorrow at the loss of Alan Nagle. The club described him as an exceptionally gifted young footballer who proudly represented Castleview at schoolboy level before progressing to both their Junior and Munster Senior League sides.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

They highlighted that his quality and promise earned him a move to Cork City, underlining both his ability and the esteem in which he was held within the game.

Cork City FC news, Alan Nagle tribute, Irish football tragedy, Castleview AFC news, Munster Senior League player, Cork City youth academy, Irish football mourning, footballer death Ireland, Cork football community, underage football Ireland
The late Alan Nagle. Image credit: CorkCityFC
Source: Twitter

The club also conveyed sincere condolences to his brother James, who serves as their Junior Premier Manager, as well as to his father Frank, the wider Nagle family, and Alan’s friends as they navigate this painful period.

Castleview AFC added that Alan will be remembered not just for his footballing talent and for the lasting impact he made on everyone who knew him, noting that he will be fondly and respectfully remembered.

Alan Nagle death, Alan Nagle Cork City, Cork City FC former academy player, Castleview AFC tribute, Irish football death news, Munster Senior League football, Cork City FC academy news, Irish football community tributes, Alan Nagle Castleview AFC
Castleview AFC mourns the passing of former player Alan Nagle. Image credit: Castleview AFC
Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, in Alan Nagle's honour, Castleview AFC have postponed this weekend's matches, writing on Facebook:

''Club Notice: As a mark of respect to the Nagle family and Alan, all games, home and away, are off this weekend. Thoughts and prayers are with the Nagle family at this difficult time.''

Read also

Benjamin Asare poised to achieve unprecedented World Cup feat

As The Daily Sports stated, the announcement prompted an outpouring of condolences from across the Irish football community, with many clubs, former players, and supporters sharing messages of sympathy and remembrance.

Cork City reacted on X, stating:

''Everyone at Cork City FC is devastated to learn of the passing of former academy player, Alan Nagle. Alan joined the club at Under 15 level in 2017, and spent 4 years at the club, also featuring for our Under 17 and Under 19 sides.''
''Alan will be deeply missed by all of his former teammates, coaches and everyone at Cork City FC. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time. May he rest in peace.''

Journalist John O'Shea also added a tribute of his own, commenting on X:

''Covered a lot of @CorkCityFC underage games for @echolivecork for several years, including games watching Alan Nagle while he was at City. Sad to hear the passing of someone so young. Condolences to Alan's family and friends. RIP.''

Paul McCullagh Jr's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on another tragic loss in Irish sports, as the Belfast boxing community was left in mourning following the untimely death of rising star Paul McCullagh Jr at the age of 25 after a short illness.

Read also

180,000 dollars raised for Anthony Joshua's trainer who died in car accident

According to talkSPORT, McCullagh Jr was the grandson of renowned trainer Paul McCullagh, who mentored boxing legend Barry McGuigan and IBO champion Anthony Cacace, and the son of Paul McCullagh Sr, a former amateur champion and professional referee.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Ghanaian teacher Sheena melwani John janssens Robert redford