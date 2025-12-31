Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare could set an unprecedented Black Stars record at the 2026 World Cup

The Black Stars were drawn into the same 2026 World Cup group as England, Croatia, and Panama

Asare has worked tirelessly and shown unwavering dedication throughout his career, putting in countless hours of training to reach the level

A former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper has thrown his support behind Benjamin Asare to make history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Benjamin Asare, the experienced Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, is making a remarkable impact in Ghanaian football. Renowned for his agility, calmness, and leadership in defence, he has emerged as one of the standout talents in the Premier League.

His steady performances over the years have earned him national team attention, and he now stands on the verge of achieving a historic milestone for the Black Stars on the global stage.

At 33, Asare’s confidence and leadership at the back have drawn comparisons to some of Ghana’s most accomplished goalkeepers. He has shown remarkable maturity for his age, often commanding his defence and making crucial saves in high-stakes matches.

His rise has not gone unnoticed, as he has been regularly called up for national team training camps and matches, gradually positioning himself as the Black Stars' first-choice custodian.

Benjamin Asare's potential World Cup milestone

Historically, Ghana’s World Cup squads have relied on goalkeepers who play for clubs outside the country. In 2006 and 2010, Richard Kingston held the number one spot while playing for Ankaraspor in Turkey and Wigan Athletic, respectively, as noted in Transfermarkt records.

According to ESPN, Fatau Dauda was the starting goalkeeper in 2014 while at South African side Orlando Pirates, and in 2022, Lawrence Ati-Zigi guarded the posts for St. Gallen in Switzerland.

Each of these goalkeepers represented the national team while playing abroad, continuing a long-standing trend in Ghanaian football.

However, if Benjamin Asare is selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup while still playing for Hearts of Oak, he could quietly make history. No local-based goalkeeper has ever started a World Cup match for the Black Stars.

Otto Addo's men face Panama on June 17 in Toronto before taking on England five days later in Foxborough and meeting Croatia on June 27 in Philadelphia.

Richmond Ayi backs Asare to shine

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, former Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richmond Ayi, said he has no doubts Asare would succeed at the World Cup if he is selected to start for the Black Stars.

“We’ve all witnessed his growth, his determination, and above all, his skill as a goalkeeper. Everyone gets their moment in life, and this is Asare’s time to shine, so he should embrace it. People may question his World Cup spot, but for me, he is currently the undisputed No. 1.”

While Ghana's squad has yet to be finalised, Asare’s consistent form and growing experience put him in strong contention to achieve this milestone, potentially inspiring a new generation of homegrown goalkeepers.

Benjamin Asare saves penalty against South Korea

