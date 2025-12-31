Supporters have come together to ensure the legacy of Anthony Joshua’s fitness trainer lives on even after his tragic passing

A fundraiser launched after Latif Ayodele, who was involved in a fatal crash, has already raised more than $180,000

The campaign, initiated by SPOT Project, aims to build a mosque and a borehole in Latif’s name, extending his impact on the community beyond the ring

The boxing world has been shaken by the sudden death of Anthony Joshua’s trusted trainers and close friends, Kevin Latif Ayodele, widely known as Latz and Sina Ghami.

The tragedy sparked an overwhelming wave of compassion, with supporters rallying to preserve the memory of a man who played a vital role in the former heavyweight champion’s daily life.

Anthony Joshua: $180K Raised for Late Trainer Latif Ayodele After Fatal Crash in Nigeria

Within hours of the heartbreaking news, a fundraiser was launched, raising more than $180,000 to honour Latz.

The campaign was opened on Monday, December 29, 2025, by SPOT Project, following a fatal road accident in Nigeria.

Ayodele and fellow team member Sina Ghami lost their lives after the Lexus Jeep carrying them crashed into a stationary truck parked by the roadside.

Joshua survived with minor injuries, yet the emotional damage has been profound.

Why $180K was raised in honour of Latz

Ayodele was more than a trainer. He was a constant presence in Joshua’s routine, overseeing fitness sessions and offering personal support rooted in discipline and faith.

Only hours before the crash, the pair had been seen enjoying a casual game of table tennis, unaware it would be their final shared moment.

The fundraiser’s organisers made their intentions clear.

"I’m absolutely shocked that he died today, and I want to be part of the people who help keep his legacy alive," the fundraiser’s website said, as quoted by TMZ Sports.

"This is why we’ve decided that we want to build a masjid and uphold his legacy."

Alongside the mosque, donations are also being accepted to fund a borehole in his name, extending his impact to communities in need.

By Tuesday, December 30, contributions had reached in excess of $180,000.

"Latz has been supporting SPOT from the very beginning," the site added, highlighting his commitment to uplifting underprivileged youth.

Impact of Latz's death on AJ

Ayodele’s journey was defined by change. After embracing Islam, he adopted the name Abdul Latif, reflecting a deeper personal shift.

A former semi-professional footballer, he understood the physical strain and mental resilience demanded at the elite level, according to Zonal Sports.

For Joshua, the loss arrives during a sensitive phase of his career. A return to the ring had been pencilled in for February 2026, with reports linking him to a major bout in Saudi Arabia.

For now, those plans feel distant. Joshua remains in the hospital, with recovery taking precedence over everything else.

Woman who witnessed accident opens up

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared the story of a Nigerian woman who was at the scene of Anthony Joshua’s accident.

She said her husband’s car had a flat tyre, and they stopped to fix it just before the crash happened. She described the impact as sudden and frightening.

