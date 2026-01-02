Belfast boxer Paul McCullagh Jr has tragically died at the age of 25 after a short illness

He came from a celebrated boxing family, with his grandfather coaching legends and his father being a former champion and professional referee

Fans, fellow boxers, and clubs across Ireland have paid heartfelt tributes, remembering him as both a talented fighter and a kind, generous person

The Belfast boxing world is mourning after the untimely passing of rising Irish star Paul McCullagh Jr at just 25, following a brief illness.

Known for his charm both in and out of the ring, McCullagh had built a promising career, holding a 2-0 professional record and earning acclaim as the Ulster Elite heavyweight champion in 2019, a title that inspired his leap into the professional ranks.

Paul McCullagh Jr dies suddenly, aged 25. Image credit: Fairfax Media

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport NI on X, Paul McCullagh's passing occurred on Thursday, January 1.

Nicknamed the ‘Irish Drago,’ McCullagh Jr carried a rich boxing legacy. According to talkSPORT, he was the grandson of legendary coach Paul McCullagh, mentor to Barry McGuigan and IBO champion Anthony Cacace, and the son of Paul Sr., a former amateur champion and professional referee.

From his first amateur title in 2012 to representing Ulster and Ireland, McCullagh Jr fought with heart and skill, training at both St John Bosco Belfast and the family-run McCullagh’s ABC.

According to ITV, he made a striking pro debut in October 2020 with a stoppage of Ben Thomas, followed by a victory over Anthony Woolery six months later.

The late Paul McCullagh Jr (left). Image credit: Boxing Ticket

Source: Getty Images

Tributes and reactions to Paul McCullagh's death

Following the talented boxer's painful passing, fans have poured tributes and emotional reactions on social media, celebrating Paul McCullagh's talent.

Luke David: ''Super fit & healthy, dies of short illness, but don't say what type of illness. good chance he would have been jabbed.''

Snail Zaki: ''RIP. This is so sad.''

Sara Raele: ''Very sad, far too young. RIP Paul. Condolences to his family friends and anyone who knew him.''

Ms Vb: ''He was so young. Terrible news. My condolences to the family.''

Nokulta: “Paul’s achievements and proud heritage made him a credit to Irish boxing. Our thoughts are with all who knew and loved him.''

Meanwhile, the Irish Amateur Boxing Association (IABA) also commented on X, saying:

''IABA is saddened by the passing of boxer, 25-year-old Paul McCullough Jr. A member of clubs including St. John Bosco Belfast and his family’s McCullagh’s ABC, Paul won his first title in 2012, and an Ulster Elite heavyweight title in 2019.''

''In the same year, Paul represented Ulster High Performance against New York and represented Ireland in a dual nations international against the Netherlands. Paul turned pro after his 2019 success and recorded a number of wins.''

''Paul’s grandfather and father were both champion amateur boxers, the latter boxing out of Immaculata BC. Paul’s grandfather was a highly regarded pro and amateur coach, and his father is a pro referee. IABA extends deepest condolences to Paul’s family, club, and loved ones.''

Boxers who died during or after fights

Earlier, YEN.com.gh compiled a sobering list of boxers who tragically lost their lives either during or shortly after boxing bouts.

The feature highlighted names such as Gabriel Olanrewaju, Young Ali, and Robert Wangila, among others, shedding light on the risks and dangers inherent in the sport.

Source: YEN.com.gh