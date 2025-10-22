The football world is reeling once again as 2025 delivers another devastating blow, claiming the life of a rising young Brazilian star

A chilling CCTV recording has emerged, capturing the tragic final moments of the 20-year-old footballer before his untimely death

Tributes from fans, teammates, and clubs have flooded social media, mourning the loss of a gifted player

The football world is mourning yet another heartbreaking loss, as 2025 continues to bring devastating news. A promising 20-year-old Brazilian footballer, Antony Ylano, has tragically lost his life in a horrific motorbike crash involving a cow.

According to reports, Ylano was riding home from his father’s birthday celebration in the early hours of Monday morning, October 20, when the accident occurred on the BR-343 highway in the state of Piauí, Brazil.

CCTV footage revealed a distressing scene, five cows, including a calf, were walking in the middle of the dark road, as cited by The Sun.

Per the report, as Ylano approached on his motorbike, one of the animals suddenly crossed into his path. With no time to react, the young footballer collided with the cow, was thrown from his bike, and landed motionless on the tarmac.

Bystanders rushed to his aid, but tragically, police confirmed that Ylano died at the scene. The animal was also left severely injured as it tried to limp away. Authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal incident.

Meanwhile, Ylano’s former clubs, Altos, Fluminense-PI, and Piauí SC, have all expressed their profound sorrow, describing him as a talented and humble young man with a bright future ahead. He had been preparing to travel with Piauí to Fortaleza for the U20 Brazil Cup just a day after the tragedy.

During his young career, Ylano achieved remarkable success, winning the Piauí State Championship in both 2024 and 2025, as featured by CNN Brazil.

His wake was held in Altos, where the accident occurred, as fans, teammates, and family gathered to bid farewell to the gifted player whose life was cut heartbreakingly short.

Antony Ylano' death: Fans react on X

“Can’t believe this. Such a talented kid with his whole future ahead of him. Rest easy, Antony.” — BrunoSilva_10

“Another young star gone too soon. My heart breaks for his family and teammates.” — FutebolTalks

“This year has been cruel to football. RIP Antony Ylano, may the heavens welcome you.” — LimaSportsBR

“Watched him play just last month. Unbelievable energy and passion. Life is so unfair.” — MarcosTavares

“We’ve lost not just a player, but a beautiful soul. Fly high, champion. — PiauiFans

Our hearts are heavy. Antony Ylano, you’ll always be remembered for your spirit on and off the pitch.” — PiauiFansZone

“Football in Piauí will never forget you, young king. Rest easy, champ.” — AltosFCNews

