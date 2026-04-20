Ghanaian-born lawyer Silas Boateng has been elected President of the Middle Temple Young Barristers’ Association (MTYBA) in the United Kingdom

The position makes him the official representative and voice of young barristers called to the Bar of England and Wales at Middle Temple

His election as President is seen as a recognition of his leadership, dedication, and service within the legal community

Ghanaian-born legal practitioner Silas Boateng has been elected President of the Middle Temple Young Barristers’ Association (MTYBA), marking a significant milestone in his rising legal career in the United Kingdom.

In his new role, Mr Boateng will serve as the official voice and representative of young barristers called to the Bar of England and Wales at Middle Temple, one of the most respected and historic legal institutions in the UK.

Silas Boateng has been elected President of the Middle Temple Young Barristers’ Association in the United Kingdom. Photo caption: Silas Boateng/Facebook, Middle Temple Association/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Honourable Society of Middle Temple is one of the four Inns of Court in England and Wales, with the exclusive authority to call students to the Bar, making the position a highly influential one within the British legal system.

The election took place on 7th April 2026, with results officially announced on 20th April 2026, confirming Silas Boateng as the new President after a successful vote.

Before his elevation, he served as Vice President of the association for the 2025 to 2026 term, playing a key role in supporting young barristers navigating the early stages of legal practice.

Silas's academic journey from Ghana to UK Bar

Born in Ghana, Mr Boateng began his academic journey at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), where he obtained his LLB in 2020.

Middle Temple is one of the most prestigious legal institutions responsible for calling barristers to the Bar in England and Wales. Photo credit: InnsCourt/Instagram

Source: AFP

He later moved to the United Kingdom to pursue the Bar Course at the University of Law and was subsequently called to the Bar of England and Wales at Middle Temple, joining the Honourable Society in 2021.

The Middle Temple Young Barristers’ Association serves as a support structure for young legal practitioners, helping them transition from training into professional practice within their first seven years at the Bar.

The association focuses on assisting those yet to secure pupillage, supporting those currently in training, and guiding early career barristers as they establish themselves in the legal profession.

It also advocates for the interests of young barristers while providing networking opportunities, professional development events, and competitions aimed at strengthening legal expertise.

Silas Boateng’s election is being seen as a reflection of his leadership qualities, dedication to service, and growing influence within the international legal community.

Read the Facebook post here:

Netizens congratulate Silas for his election victory

Dozens of netizens have taken to the comment section of the Facebook post to congratulate the young man on his election victory. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Emmanuel Annobil commented:

"The flag of Ghana is on the ascendancy."

Orbrefuorba Kofi Badu Agyekum said:

"Congratulations, my son. Continue to make us proud."

Stephen Saah-Fynn opined:

"Let a Chinese be elected for a similar position in Ghana here, and you'll see the chaos."

Mason transforms nicely after relocating abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young Ghanaian man shared his remarkable journey from being a mason in Ghana to his current success overseas.

He posted a throwback photo showing him during his days as a mason in Ghana, looking unkempt with his clothes stained with dust.

He then posted recent photos of himself after relocating abroad, where he looked healthy and well-fed, with brighter skin.

Source: YEN.com.gh