Michael Carrick has surged ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become Manchester United’s top choice for the interim manager job

United’s FA Cup defeat to Brighton has accelerated decision-making at Old Trafford as the club searches urgently for stability following Ruben Amorim’s sacking

Carrick’s previous caretaker spell and his Championship experience with Middlesbrough are tipping the balance in his favour

Michael Carrick has reportedly moved into pole position to land the Manchester United interim manager role, edging ahead of former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club searches for stability following recent upheaval at Old Trafford.

United are currently without a permanent head coach after parting ways with Ruben Amorim on January 1, and Darren Fletcher was handed temporary control for the FA Cup fourth-round clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, January 11.

Former midfielder Michael Carrick could become Manchester United's interim manager. Image credit: Mike Egerton/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

However, the stopgap reign began disappointingly as the Red Devils suffered a 2-1 home defeat.

Brighton struck first through Brajan Gruda, who found the net after just 12 minutes to silence the Old Trafford crowd.

United pushed for a response and were undone again by a familiar face, with former Red Devils striker Danny Welbeck curling home a superb free-kick in the 64th minute to extend the visitors’ advantage.

Benjamin Sesko gave the hosts late hope with a goal five minutes from time, but United were unable to complete the comeback, slipping to their first defeat since Amorim’s dismissal.

The loss has intensified discussions behind the scenes as United’s hierarchy weighs up the best short-term solution while a long-term appointment is considered.

Ruben Amorim was sacked by Manchester United on January 1, 2026. Image credit: BR images

Source: Getty Images

Carrick emerges as leading candidate

Although high-profile names such as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Zinedine Zidane, and Oliver Glasner have all been mentioned in connection with the Old Trafford vacancy, Michael Carrick has now emerged as the leading contender for the caretaker role.

According to reports from The Sun, momentum has shifted in Carrick’s favour in recent days.

Club insiders suggest United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, and chief executive Omar Berrada are carefully assessing both internal and external options, with Carrick’s familiarity with the club counting strongly in his favour.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, is said to have kept a low profile recently despite being based in England’s north-west following his dismissal from Turkish side Besiktas in August.

The Norwegian previously managed United between 2018 and 2021 and remains a popular figure among sections of the fanbase, but he appears to be losing ground in the current race.

Carrick, 44, is no stranger to the pressures of the United dugout. He stepped in as caretaker manager for three matches in November and December 2021 after Solskjaer’s exit, overseeing a brief but steady spell before Ralf Rangnick’s appointment.

After that stint, Carrick embarked on a managerial career with Middlesbrough, spending close to three years in charge in the Championship, according to the BBC.

Across 136 games, he recorded 63 wins, 24 draws, and 49 defeats, per Wikipedia stats. However, his time at the Riverside Stadium came to an end on June 4, 2025, following a tenth-place league finish.

With United eager to steady the ship quickly, Carrick’s experience, familiarity, and availability could prove decisive as the club looks to move forward.

Will Zidane manage Manchester United?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Zinedine Zidane had allegedly laid down two key conditions before considering the Manchester United managerial job.

According to his former France international teammate Emmanuel Petit, Zidane is open to coaching United but remains cautious about major structural and sporting issues at the club.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh