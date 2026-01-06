Manchester City has faced a major defensive dilemma after Josko Gvardiol’s season-threatening injury, with Pep Guardiola now looking for options

Crystal Palace are reluctant to sell their captain, with Marc Guehi keen to run down his contract and attract a lucrative free-transfer move

Europe’s elite are circling, as Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Barcelona all monitor Guehi’s situation

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Manchester City have confirmed a major injury blow following their 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, January 4.

The champions revealed that defender Josko Gvardiol has fractured his right leg, dealing a serious setback to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Josko Gvardiol of Manchester City during their Premier League match against Chelsea. Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA

Source: Getty Images

According to The Sun, the 23-year-old was forced off in the 51st minute after a heavy collision, leaving the pitch without a stretcher, aided by Chelsea captain Reece James.

While early assessments had raised concerns, City have now confirmed the worst, with the Croatian international set to undergo surgery later this week.

The severity of the injury is still being evaluated, but it could push City into the transfer market, with England centre-back Marc Guehi reportedly emerging as a potential target.

In an official Manchester City statement, the club said:

“Manchester City FC can confirm that Josko Gvardiol has suffered a tibial fracture to his right leg. The injury was sustained during the second half of Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea. The defender will undergo surgery later this week, with further assessment ongoing to determine his recovery timeline.”

Gvardiol later took to Instagram to express his disappointment but also his determination to come back stronger.

“This is a tough moment, but it will never define me,” he wrote. “I know who I am and where I come from. To the Cityzens, thank you for your incredible support. I love you all, and I’ll fight every day to return stronger, as a City warrior.”

Hinting at concerns over his international future, the defender added:

“My heart beats for Croatia. Always. I will rise again, better than ever – for my club, for my teammates at club and national level, and for my people.”

Will Marc Guehi join Man City?

Now, a January move for Marc Guehi, 25, is considered a difficult one, with the Crystal Palace captain entering the final months of his contract and believed to be keen on seeing out the season before moving on as a free agent.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. Image credit: Albert/BR Images

Source: Getty Images

By waiting until the summer, the England international would be in line for a substantial signing-on bonus, a factor Manchester City would need to weigh up carefully if they decide to push for a deal this month.

Palace, meanwhile, are unwilling to part with their skipper midway through the campaign and, as things stand, have not received any formal approach.

The Eagles previously blocked a late bid from Liverpool on deadline day last summer, and manager Oliver Glasner made his opposition to selling Guehi abundantly clear. Glasner himself is also due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Semenyo to Manchester City latest news

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester City are also tracking Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth.

The in-form attacker has seen his reputation soar after a string of impressive Premier League displays, putting him firmly on the radar of Europe’s top clubs.

Source: YEN.com.gh