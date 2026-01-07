Antoine Semenyo received glowing praise from Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola following his match-winning heroics against Tottenham Hotspur

The Black Stars forward struck a dramatic last-gasp goal to secure all three points for the Cherries on his 26th birthday, in what could prove to be his final appearance for the club

Semenyo is reportedly set to join Man City on a long-term deal worth £65 million, a move that would make him the most expensive Ghanaian signing in history

Antoine Semenyo signed off on what may prove to be his final appearance for AFC Bournemouth with a moment that perfectly captured his growth, grit, and influence.

The Ghanaian forward struck deep into stoppage time to seal a vital win over Tottenham Hotspur, sparking wild celebrations inside the Vitality Stadium and drawing glowing praise from head coach Andoni Iraola moments later.

Semenyo seals win in last Bournemouth game

Bournemouth had pushed hard for a breakthrough all evening, and their patience was finally rewarded in the fifth minute of added time.

Semenyo latched onto a short pass from substitute David Brooks, steadied himself, then drove the ball home to claim all three points.

The goal ended his two-match scoring drought and delivered Iraola his first victory since October 2025. It also felt symbolic.

According to the Mirror, Semenyo was withdrawn shortly after to a thunderous standing ovation, before returning to the pitch for an emotional lap of honour that hinted at a farewell.

Bournemouth coach hails Semenyo

After the final whistle, Iraola did not hide his admiration while speaking to the BBC.

"We needed this one, we have been very close in the last games. Football can not every time go to the other side and today was the perfect moment, also for Antoine [Semenyo]. To play the way he did, the commitment to help in whatever way until the last second. I think football has been fair and given him a lovely moment."

The Bournemouth boss then addressed growing speculation about the forward future.

"I think it was, unluckily for us, I think it was. He has been, if not the best, one of the best I have coached. He has improved every single season. He has scored 10 goals in half a season and not even as a number nine. It is not just the numbers but a lot of things, the physicality, the balls in the air and the defensive things. He will be a big miss."

Semenyo is expected to undergo a medical with Manchester City on Thursday, January 8, 2026, bringing an end to a memorable chapter on the south coast, per Fabrizio Romano.

Since arriving in 2023, he has featured 111 times across all competitions, contributing 33 goals and 13 assists.

Ten strikes this season alone underline a rise built on consistency, resilience and timely brilliance.

