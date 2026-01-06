Antoine Semenyo could leave Bournemouth for Manchester City, triggering his £65m release clause

Bournemouth are reportedly eyeing Abdul Fatawu Issahaku from Leicester as a potential replacement

Semenyo’s superb form this season has made him one of the Premier League’s most in-demand forwards

Experienced Ghanaian football administrator Micky Charles has advised Antoine Semento to consider his potential Man City move

Antoine Semenyo has continued to impress this season, building on the remarkable progress he made during the 2024/25 campaign.

The Bournemouth forward became one of the Premier League’s most sought-after talents last season, netting 13 goals and providing 7 assists in all competitions.

Antoine Semenyo is on Manchester City's radar. Image credit: Robin Jones

His explosive pace, technical ability, and knack for scoring crucial goals caught the attention of several top clubs, and his performances have only increased his profile.

This season, according to Transfermarkt stats, Semenyo has carried that fine form into the new campaign, already tallying 9 goals and 3 assists for Bournemouth.

His consistency in front of goal and ability to create opportunities for his teammates have made him one of the standout performers in the league, drawing widespread admiration and fuelling speculation about a potential move to one of England’s elite clubs.

With a £65 million release clause in his contract, Antoine Semenyo is at the centre of transfer discussions, as clubs look to capitalise on his excellent form before the window closes.

According to the BBC, the clause can be triggered during the first two weeks of the January transfer window, which has only heightened the intrigue surrounding his future.

Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth. Image credit: Robin Jones-AFC Bournemouth

Iraola speaks on Semenyo’s future

Ahead of the Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Premier League clash on Wednesday, January 7, manager Andoni Iraola provided an update on Semenyo during his news conference, offering insight into the ongoing speculation.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow or the next two, three days,” Iraola admitted.

“But I’ve asked before coming here just to tell me, otherwise I will look foolish there talking about Antoine and then [he leaves]. And that’s the situation in this moment of the day.”

As covered by the BBC, the Spaniard gave his personal take on the matter, though he stressed that nothing has been finalised.

“I think it could be the last game. That is my personal opinion, but there is nothing agreed upon and nothing signed. It is my personal opinion as I understand the market and the noise, but there is nothing agreed right now. He is our player and I hope it continues.”

Iraola was also quick to underline Semenyo’s importance to Bournemouth, emphasising how difficult it would be to replace him.

“He is almost impossible to replace,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, Ghanaian football administrator Micky Charles has weighed in on Antoine Semenyo’s future, urging the Bournemouth star to make a move that guarantees regular first-team football.

"At this stage of his career, Antoine needs to be somewhere he can play consistently. It’s important for his development and for the Ghana national team that he gets regular minutes on the pitch."

Fatawu Issahaku could replace Semenyo at Bournemouth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has emerged as a potential replacement for Antoine Semenyo if the Ghanaian forward completes a move to Manchester City or another club.

The dynamic attacker has been in fine form in the Championship this season and is regarded as a smart, realistic option for the Cherries.

