Chelsea were close to signing Antoine Semenyo in 2019, but the deal collapsed because they offered £1 million while Bristol City demanded £2 million

The in-form Ghana international remained at Bristol City until 2023, when Bournemouth paid £10 million for his transfer

Manchester City are now set to sign Semenyo for £65 million, over 30 times more than Chelsea could have paid six years ago

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Chelsea could have signed Antoine Semenyo back in 2019, and the reason the move failed to materialise has now come to light.

Fast forward six years, and Semenyo is on the brink of a £65 million move to Manchester City, with the forward scheduled to undergo a medical on Thursday.

Antoine Semenyo is close to joining Manchester City. Photo: Bournemouth.

Source: Getty Images

The transfer is expected to be completed after Bournemouth’s clash with Tottenham on Wednesday night, a match in which Semenyo scored a late winner in a dramatic 3–2 victory.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola confirmed on Tuesday that Semenyo would feature in the Tottenham game, while admitting it could be his final appearance for the club.

Sky Sports News reports that all terms have been agreed in principle for the Ghana international to join City via a £65m release clause, which expires on Friday.

Why Semenyo didn't join Chelsea in 2019

However, Semenyo’s career trajectory could have looked very different had Chelsea secured his signature six years ago.

The west London club showed strong interest while he was on loan at Newport County from Bristol City.

Back then, Antoine Semenyo was just 19 years old and thriving in League Two, having made his Bristol City debut on the final day of the 2018/19 season before heading out on loan.

During his spell in Wales, the Black Stars striker scored six goals in 32 appearances, performances that caught Chelsea’s attention and prompted them to submit a formal bid.

The deal ultimately collapsed over a relatively small valuation gap. Chelsea offered £1 million, but Bristol City held firm on a £2m asking price, a figure Chelsea were unwilling to meet.

Antoine Semenyo’s move to Chelsea in 2019 did not materialise. Photo: Harry Trump.

Source: Getty Images

It proved to be a masterstroke for the Championship side who went on to sell Semenyo to Bournemouth for £10m in January 2023.

Now, Manchester City are set to pay 32 times more than Chelsea could have paid in 2019, and even at £65m, the deal is widely viewed as outstanding value given the forward’s development and impact at Premier League level.

He has since gone on to establish himself as one of the Premier League’s top performers and has attracted a host of suitors, including Chelsea, in the process.

Per the BBC, the 26-year-old is currently the joint-third top scorer in the Premier League this season, netting 10 goals in 20 appearances, six goals behind Igor Thiago and ten behind Erling Haaland.

Semenyo could well be on the move in January after it emerged that a release clause of between £60m and £65m can be triggered by January 10.

Manchester City are leading the race for his signature however talkSPORT understands that Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are all interested in the winger.

Fatawu Issahaku could replace Semenyo at Bournemouth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has emerged as a potential replacement for Antoine Semenyo if the Ghanaian forward completes a move to Manchester City or another club.

The dynamic attacker has been in fine form in the Championship this season and is regarded as a smart, realistic option for the Cherries.

Source: YEN.com.gh