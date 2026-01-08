Both Cameroon and Morocco enter the quarterfinals unbeaten, setting up a high-stakes, tactical showdown

Morocco’s tournament top scorer, Brahim Diaz, could tip the balance with his lethal finishing against Cameroon’s experienced defense

Cameroon lead the all-time head-to-head, but records may count for little in this AFCON 2025 blockbuster

Renowned African sports writer Kingsley Kobo has delivered a bold prediction for the Cameroon-Morocco clash

Cameroon and Morocco collide in a heavyweight quarterfinal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with a place in the semifinals on the line.

The tie will be played on Friday, January 9, 2026, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, kicking off at 7 PM Ghana time.

It is one of the standout fixtures of the tournament, pitting AFCON royalty against a disciplined Moroccan side enjoying an impressive unbeaten run.

Teams' news, head-to-head records

Cameroon arrive with pedigree and momentum. The Indomitable Lions are five-time AFCON champions, having lifted the trophy in 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, and 2017, and their experience at this stage often counts.

They booked their quarterfinal place with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over South Africa in the round of 16 on January 4, showing resilience and attacking intent when it mattered most.

Morocco, champions once in 1976, have been equally solid, though less flamboyant in their last outing. The Atlas Lions edged past Tanzania 1-0 on the same day, with tournament-leading goalscorer Brahim Diaz striking in the 64th minute.

That narrow win underlined Morocco’s defensive strength and clinical edge, traits that have defined their campaign so far.

Both teams remain undefeated at AFCON 2025 after four matches. Cameroon boast three wins and one draw, scoring five goals and conceding three.

Morocco share the same record of three wins and a draw, but their numbers are even more impressive at the back, with seven goals scored and just one conceded.

Those contrasting profiles set the stage for a highly tactical encounter, with Cameroon’s power and experience tested against Morocco’s structure and discipline.

History slightly favors the Indomitable Lions. In 13 all-time meetings, Cameroon have recorded seven wins, alongside four draws and two defeats against Morocco, according to 11v11.

However, recent tournaments have shown that past records often mean little at this level, especially with both sides evenly matched in form.

Cameroon (Predicted XI)

Goalkeeper: Epassy

Defenders: Kotto, Tolo, Malone

Midfielders: Nagida, Namaso, Baleba, Ebong, Tchamadeu

Forwards: Mbeumo, Kofane

Morocco (Predicted XI)

Goalkeeper: Bounou

Defenders: Hakimi, Aguerd, Masina, Mazraoui

Midfielders: El Khannouss, Al Aynaoui, Saibari

Forwards: Brahim Díaz, Ezzalzouli, El Kaabi

How to watch Cameroon vs. Morocco clash

According to Goal, fans across sub-Saharan Africa, including Ghana and South Africa, can follow the match live on MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Grandstand, the DStv App, SABC Plus, SABC 2, and SA FM.

Viewers in the United States can watch on Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

In the United Kingdom, coverage is available on 4seven, while Canadian fans can tune in via beIN SPORTS Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, and Fanatiz Canada.

In Australia, the game will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS 3 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

With form, history, and pride all in play, Friday’s clash promises intensity, fine margins, and AFCON drama at its best.

Morocco's Brahim Diaz leads the 2025 AFCON Golden Boot race with 4 goals. Image credit: Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

Morocco backed to reach AFCON semis

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, African sports writer Kingsley Kobo backed Morocco to progress to the semifinals, despite Cameroon’s historical advantage.

Kobo highlighted Morocco’s solid defense and home advantage as hosts as key factors that could tilt the tie in their favor.

“Cameroon have the experience, but Morocco are organised, disciplined, and playing at home. I believe their defensive strength and support from the fans will see them through to the next round.” he said.

Brahim Diaz eyes AFCON Golden Boot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh featured the latest AFCON 2025 top scorers chart, with Morocco’s Brahim Diaz leading the way on four goals.

The Real Madrid forward has been in superb form at the tournament and looks set to claim the Golden Boot, ahead of stars like Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez, and Victor Osimhen.

