For the first time in AFCON history, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso face off in a knockout stage, making this a high-stakes West African showdown

TV coverage details for the crucial game have been provided, with enthusiasm whipping up ahead of kickoff

Ivory Coast are expected to control possession, and Burkina Faso would look to exploit counter-attacks and set-piece opportunities

The reigning African champions have been backed by a veteran African journalist to reach the quarter-finals

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

West African rivals, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, will clash in the final Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Grand Stade Marrakech on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

The match is set to kick off at 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT). This encounter marks a historic first for the two sides in an AFCON knockout stage, although they have met twice before in previous editions’ group stages.

The Ivory Coast vs. Burkina Faso AFCON 2025 Round of 16 fixture takes place on January 6, 2026. Image credit: Khaled DESOUKI / AFP, Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

According to CAF, their first AFCON meeting came in the 2010 finals, where both teams were drawn in Group B alongside Ghana.

The opening game, played in Lubango on January 11, 2010, ended in a 0-0 stalemate, with Côte d’Ivoire advancing alongside Ghana. Notably, current Ivorian coach Emerse Faé was an unused substitute during that fixture.

The sides met again at the 2012 AFCON, also in Group B, where Côte d’Ivoire claimed a 2-0 victory thanks to an early goal from Salomon Kalou in the 16th minute and an own goal by Bakary Koné in the 82nd.

The Elephants maintained their unbeaten record in these AFCON encounters, keeping a clean sheet in both games.

According to CAF statistics, the two nations have faced each other 20 times across all competitions, with Côte d’Ivoire winning eight, Burkina Faso three, and nine ending in draws.

Their meetings have also included 1996 AFCON qualifiers, which both concluded in draws, and 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifying, where Côte d’Ivoire triumphed in both fixtures (3-2 away, 5-0 home).

Fans can expect a tactical battle, with Côte d’Ivoire aiming to control possession while Burkina Faso looks to exploit counter-attacks and set-piece opportunities.

Amad Diallo has been in fine form at the 2025 AFCON for the Ivory Coast. Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

How to watch Ivory Coast-Burkina game

According to Goal, in the USA, the match can be watched on Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT. In the UK, it will be broadcast on 4seven.

Viewers in Canada can tune in via beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, and Fanatiz Canada. In Australia, coverage is available on beIN SPORTS 3 and beIN Sports Connect.

Fans in South and Sub-Saharan Africa, including Ghana, can watch through these SuperSport channels: MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, DStv App, and Supersport Grandstand.

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, African sports journalist Soumare Mohammed tipped the Ivory Coast to edge out Burkina Faso.

"Ivory Coast have the quality and depth to get the job done. It will be a tight contest, but I expect them to just edge past Burkina Faso."

2025 AFCON top scorers chart

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the updated 2025 Africa Cup of Nations top scorers table following Monday's Round of 16 clashes, with Morocco's Brahim Diaz still leading with four goals.

Egypt edged out Benin, while Nigeria accounted for Mozambique easily, clinching a 4-0 triumph to march into the last eight. Mohamed Salah was on target for the Pharaohs, and Victor Osimhen netted a brace for the Super Eagles as both forwards took their tally to three goals each.

Source: YEN.com.gh