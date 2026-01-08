Martin Chivers remains one of Tottenham Hotspur’s greatest-ever strikers, scoring 174 goals to rank among the club’s all-time elite

The former Spurs and England forward played a key role in Tottenham’s UEFA Cup and League Cup triumphs during a golden era

Chivers’ powerful style and clinical finishing left a lasting legacy at White Hart Lane and in English football

Tottenham Hotspur have paid tribute following the passing of club legend Martin Chivers, one of the most prolific strikers in the club’s history.

Chivers netted 174 goals in 367 matches for Spurs, placing him among the top five goal scorers the club has ever produced.

According to The Sun, the iconic Chivers passed away on Wednesday, January 7, as sad tributes continue to pour in from the footballing world.

Signed from Southampton in 1968 for a then British record transfer fee of £125,000, Chivers quickly justified the investment. During his eight-year stay in north London, he played a key role in one of the most successful periods in Tottenham’s history, lifting the UEFA Cup and winning two League Cup titles.

Renowned for his physical strength and ruthless finishing, the powerful forward was a constant threat in the final third and became a fan favourite at White Hart Lane.

His impact extended beyond club football. He found the net 13 times in 24 appearances for the England national team, according to the Guardian.

Chivers’ legacy as a dominant striker and a central figure in Tottenham’s success during the late 1960s and 1970s remains firmly etched in the club’s history.

Tributes for the late Martin Chivers

Responding to Chiver's death on X before their Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Wednesday, Tottenham wrote:

''It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our legendary former striker, Martin Chivers. We extend our deepest sympathies to Martin’s family, friends and former team-mates at this incredibly sad time.

''Our players will wear black armbands during this evening’s fixture against AFC Bournemouth. Rest in peace, Martin. One of the all-time greats.''

On Wednesday evening, the FA shared its heartfelt message of condolence to Martin Chiver's family and friends, saying:

''We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Martin Chivers. Martin earned 24 caps for the #ThreeLions, scoring 13 goals for his country between 1971-1973. Our condolences go out to his friends and family at this sad time.''

In addition, Southampton FC, Martin Chivers' first professional club (1962-1968), also took to X to show their solidarity with their former star's grieving family, commenting:

''We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former striker, Martin Chivers. Born in the city, Martin made 189 appearances for the club, scoring 108 goals. We offer our thoughts to Martin's family and friends during this difficult time.''

