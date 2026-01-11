Liverpool confirmed Conor Bradley will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury at Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli was booked after controversial actions towards the injured Bradley sparked a heated on-pitch clash

The 22-year-old right-back is set to undergo surgery, with no return date yet confirmed by Liverpool

Conor Bradley has been sidelined for the remainder of the season after picking up a serious knee injury.

The 22-year-old Liverpool defender was forced off late on during the Reds’ goalless Premier League draw with Arsenal on January 8, after appearing to land awkwardly and twist his knee.

As The Sun noted, the Northern Ireland international was clearly in distress on the turf, yet the incident sparked controversy involving Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli.

As Bradley lay injured, Martinelli was seen dropping the ball onto him before attempting to roll him off the pitch, actions that angered Liverpool players.

The Brazilian was subsequently shown a yellow card, while Reds centre-back Ibrahima Konaté was also booked amid the heated aftermath.

On Sunday, January 11, Liverpool confirmed the severity of the injury in an official statement.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Conor Bradley has sustained a significant knee injury,” the club said. “The right-back suffered the issue in the latter stages of Thursday night’s Premier League fixture away at Arsenal. Bradley will undergo surgery in the coming days before beginning his rehabilitation programme at the AXA Training Centre. No timescale has been placed on his return to action at this stage.”

The setback brings a premature end to Bradley’s campaign and is a blow for Liverpool as they head into the final stretch of the season.

Fans react to Conor Bradley's injury news

Following the devastating news of Conor Bradley's injury, which broke on social media, several fans shared heartfelt messages of support for the young defender.

@Game Crusher said on X:

''Bradley now faces “a race to recover in time for this summer’s World Cup” if Northern Ireland qualify through the play-offs. The team will play Italy in their play-off tie in March without their star right-back.''

@Christopher Cet wrote:

''Conor Bradley ruled out hurts depth badly, tough break at a moment he was really growing.''

@Only Football also commented:

''This one hurts more than people realise. Conor Bradley being ruled out for the rest of the season is not just bad luck; it is a brutal pause at the worst possible time. He was growing, gaining trust, and starting to look like more than a squad option. Now surgery and months of recovery replace momentum and confidence.''

@Nat Die reacted:

''That’s brutal timing; he was really growing into the role. do you think this changes Liverpool’s summer plans, or do they still trust his long-term upside?''

