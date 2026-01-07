Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

England’s Oldest Living International Colin McDonald Dies Aged 95
England's Oldest Living International Colin McDonald Dies Aged 95

by  Gariba Raubil
  • England’s oldest living international, a 1958 World Cup ever-present, has passed away at the age of 95
  • From Burnley’s first-choice goalkeeper to a talent scout who discovered future legends, Colin McDonald’s impact spanned generations
  • McDonald played every minute of England’s 1958 World Cup campaign, including the historic goalless draw with eventual champions Brazil

England’s football community is mourning the loss of Colin McDonald, the nation’s oldest living ex-international footballer, who passed away at the age of 95 on January 1 of this year.

His former club, Burnley FC, confirmed the news, paying tribute to the goalkeeper’s remarkable career and enduring legacy.

England’s oldest living ex-international footballer, Colin McDonald, has died aged 95. Image credit: James Holyoak/MB Media
Source: Getty Images

The club wrote on X:

''We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Burnley and England international goalkeeper Colin McDonald at the age of 95. The Tottington-born player signed for the Clarets as an amateur in July 1948.

''He spent the first couple of seasons playing for the Reserve team before he was called up for National Service in 1950.

''During his time with the RAF, he played for Headington United, prior to returning to Turf Moor after he had completed his time in the armed forces.''

Concluding the emotional statement, Burnley said:

''Our thoughts are with all Colin’s family and friends during this sad time.''

Colin McDonald's football career

Born in Tottington, near Bury, McDonald began his journey in football by joining Burnley as an amateur in July 1948, as the Manchester Evening News stated.

He returned to Turf Moor in 1952 and signed a professional contract, quickly cementing his place as Burnley’s first-choice goalkeeper.

McDonald’s talents earned him international recognition ahead of the 1958 FIFA World Cup in Sweden. Before the tournament, he made his England debut in a friendly against the Soviet Union in Moscow.

Over the course of the World Cup, he played all four matches, including the historic goalless draw against eventual champions Brazil, a first in the competition’s history. In total, he earned eight caps for his country.

Tragedy struck in 1959 when McDonald suffered a broken leg while representing the Football League against the Irish League in Dublin.

His recovery was further complicated by pneumonia, ultimately leading to his retirement from playing in May 1961.

After stepping away from the pitch, McDonald briefly managed Wycombe Wanderers before carving out an influential career as a scout.

Colin McDonald (left) and Harry Mather (right), Burnley. Image credit: Barratts/PA Images
Source: Getty Images

According to The Telegraph, Colin's eye for talent helped uncover some of English football’s greats, including Manchester City legend Colin Bell and Liverpool star Terry McDermott, during his time at Bury.

Later, he spent 12 years as chief scout at Oldham Athletic, instrumental in developing players such as Paul Atkinson, John Ryan, and Simon Stainrod.

In June of the previous year, following the death of Tommy Banks, McDonald became England’s oldest living international, a testament to his enduring connection with the national game.

Reactions to Colin McDonald's death

Several football fans have paid tributes to the legendary Colin McDonald when news of his passing broke on social media.

Reacting on X, Paul Mcness said:

''Sincere condolences to Colin,s family and friends at this sad time. From a Kidderminster Harriers fan.''

Paul Thomas wrote:

''We the fans are very saddened to hear of the death of our football club.''

Wisdom ShopPhone also commented:

''May his soul rest in peace.''

Terry Whatson's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wolverhampton Wanderers confirmed the sad death of former player Terry Whatson on Saturday, January 3, 2026, ahead of their Premier League match against West Ham at Molineux.

The club paid tribute with a minute’s silence before kick-off, honouring his memory as emotional tributes flooded social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh

