Brahim Diaz leads the AFCON 2025 scoring charts as goals continue to flow at an impressive rate across the tournament

African stars like Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, and Riyad Mahrez are locked in a fierce Golden Boot battle

With 109 goals already scored, AFCON 2025 is shaping up as one of the most entertaining editions in recent history

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations produced thrilling moments, late twists, and nerve-racking extra time as eight teams confirmed their places in the quarter-finals.

Senegal maintained their bid to retain the title with a convincing 3–1 win over Sudan at the Tangier Grand Stadium on Saturday, January 3.

Brahim Diaz leads the 2025 AFCON top scorers chart with 4 goals. Image credit: Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

The Teranga Lions were shocked early after Aamir Abdallah found the net inside six minutes, but they quickly regained control.

As reported by CAF, Pape Gueye inspired the comeback with a first-half brace, before young prospect Ibrahim Mbaye wrapped up the victory late on to book Senegal’s passage.

Later on Saturday, Mali survived a dramatic showdown against Tunisia in one of the competition’s standout games. The contest ended 1–1 after extra time at the Mohammed V Stadium, sending the tie to penalties.

Tunisia appeared on course for victory following Firas Chaouat’s late strike, but Lassine Sinayoko kept Mali alive by converting a stoppage-time penalty. The Eagles then showed composure in the shootout, edging it 3–2 to reach the last eight.

Meanwhile, tournament hosts Morocco progressed with a composed 1–0 triumph over Tanzania in Rabat on Sunday, January 4. Dominating possession throughout, the Atlas Lions eventually broke through midway in the second half via Brahim Díaz, sparking celebrations at a packed Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Cameroon also mounted a comeback, overturning South Africa 2–1 at Al Medina Stadium. Evidence Makgopa had given Bafana Bafana a late lead, but strikes from Junior Tchamadeu and Christian Kofane swung the tie in favour of the Indomitable Lions.

On Monday, January 5, Egypt rounded off the Round of 16 with a gritty 3–1 extra-time victory over Benin in Agadir, according to beIN SPORTS.

After a cagey 90 minutes, the Pharaohs stepped up in extra time, with their experience making the difference.

Elsewhere, Nigeria swept aside Mozambique 4–0, Algeria edged DR Congo 1–0, and Ivory Coast overwhelmed Burkina Faso 3–0, completing the quarter-final line-up.

2025 AFCON top scorers

According to Wikipedia, a total of 109 goals have been scored across 44 matches, averaging 2.48 goals per game (as of January 6, 2026).

4 goals

Brahim Diaz (Morocco)

3 goals

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco), Lassine Sinayoko (Mali), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria).

Mohamed Salah of Egypt. Image credit: Franck Fife

Source: AFP

2 goals

Ibrahim Maza (Algeria), Christian Kofane (Cameroon), Gaël Kakuta (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Bazoumana Touré (Ivory Coast), Geny Catamo (Mozambique), Raphael Onyedika (Nigeria), Oswin Appollis (South Africa), Lyle Foster (South Africa), Pape Gueye (Senegal), Nicolas Jackson (Senegal), Cherif Ndiaye (Senegal), Elias Achouri (Tunisia).

Egypt vs. Benin preview

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previewed the Egypt vs Benin Round of 16 clash at AFCON 2025, providing key team news and match insights.

The report also detailed kick-off time, venue information, and TV coverage options for fans worldwide, with Mohamed Salah dominating the pre-match discussions.

Source: YEN.com.gh