Antoine Semenyo completed a historic move to Manchester City, becoming one of Ghana’s highest-paid footballers

The Ghanaian forward’s reported £150,000 weekly salary places him among Europe’s elite earners

A Ghanaian football commentator hailed Semenyo’s transfer as a landmark moment for Ghanaian football

Ghanaian stars like Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Iñaki Williams continue to shine in Europe’s top leagues

Ghanaian footballers continue to command major salaries across Europe’s elite leagues, underlining the country’s growing influence on the global stage.

From the Premier League to La Liga and Ligue 1, Black Stars players are not only excelling on the pitch but also securing lucrative contracts.

Antoine Semenyo’s high-profile transfer to Manchester City on January 9, 2026, has reshaped the earnings landscape among Ghanaian players.

The forward’s move to the Premier League champions has significantly boosted his salary and placed him firmly among Ghana’s top earners.

In this updated piece, YEN.com.gh outlines the highest-paid Ghanaian footballers in 2026, highlighting their clubs, roles and reported wages.

Highest-paid Ghanaian footballers in 2026

Iñaki Williams – Athletic Bilbao

Despite being born in Spain, Iñaki Williams represents Ghana internationally and remains the country’s highest-paid footballer.

The Athletic Bilbao forward reportedly earns around £190,700 per week, which amounts to nearly £9.9 million annually, according to Capology. His long-term contract reflects his importance to the Basque club.

Mohammed Kudus – Tottenham Hotspur

According to Ghanamma, Mohammed Kudus earns approximately £150,000 per week, translating to about £7.8 million per year, underlining his rising status.

Antoine Semenyo – Manchester City

Antoine Semenyo is the biggest climber on the list following his switch from Bournemouth to Manchester City.

According to The Guardian, the Ghana international now reportedly earns £150,000 per week, a huge jump from his previous wages of £75,000 at Bournemouth.

Thomas Partey – Villarreal

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey reportedly earns around £52,200 per week, which is roughly £2.7 million per year, making him one of Ghana’s top earners in Spain.

Mohammed Salisu – AS Monaco

AS Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu has steadily grown in stature in Ligue 1. The powerful centre-back is believed to earn about £44,700 per week, equating to approximately £2.3 million annually, reflecting his importance to the French club.

Kwasi Sibo – Real Oviedo

Kwasi Sibo completes the list with Real Oviedo in Spain’s Segunda División. According to Capology, he earns an estimated £14,000 per week, or around £728,000 per year. While lower than the top stars, his career highlights the depth of Ghanaian talent across Europe.

Ghanaian journalist hails Semenyo’s Man City move

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian football commentator Bright Awuah has praised Antoine Semenyo’s transfer to Manchester City, describing it as a defining moment for both the player and Ghanaian football.

“Antoine Semenyo’s move to Manchester City is a landmark moment for Ghanaian football. It shows that hard work, consistency, and talent can open doors to the very top.

''Playing under Pep Guardiola will push him to reach even greater heights, and his success will inspire the next generation of Ghanaian stars.”

