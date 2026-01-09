Antoine Semenyo has completed a £65 million move from Bournemouth to Manchester City

The Ghana international chose Pep Guardiola’s side over several Premier League rivals

Antoine Semenyo is set to pocket a significant salary at Etihad following his high-profile transfer

Manchester City have completed the signing of Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in a deal valued at around £65 million, securing one of the English Premier League’s standout performers this season.

The move, finalised on Friday, January 9, represents a club-record sale for Bournemouth after City triggered Semenyo’s release clause ahead of the weekend deadline.

Antoine Semenyo joins Manchester City

According to the BBC, the Etihad outfit will reportedly pay £62.5 million in instalments spread over two years, with additional performance-related bonuses included in the agreement.

Semenyo has committed his future to the Etihad Stadium by signing a long-term contract that runs until 2031.

He will wear the number 42 shirt, a number previously associated with club legend Yaya Touré, who played a key role in City’s domestic dominance during his time at the club.

On Friday, the 26-year-old expressed immense pride at joining Manchester City, describing the move as a major milestone in his career. He highlighted the club’s elite standards, exceptional facilities, and the opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola as decisive factors.

Semenyo believes he still has significant room to grow and feels this is the ideal environment to take his game to the next level, adding that he is convinced his best football is yet to come.

Born in London, the winger signed off his Bournemouth career in dramatic fashion by scoring a stoppage-time winner in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Tottenham.

His performances this season attracted serious interest from several Premier League heavyweights, including Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Spurs, but City ultimately won the race for his signature.

Meanwhile, Director of Football Hugo Viana described Semenyo as an outstanding addition, revealing that the player had made it clear from the outset that Manchester City was his preferred destination.

Viana praised Semenyo’s technical quality, physical attributes, and ability to influence matches, while also stressing his potential for further development.

He added that City’s recruitment team had tracked the forward closely and viewed him as the ideal fit due to his professionalism, work ethic, and hunger to improve.

Semenyo's Manchester City salary

According to The Guardian, Semenyo is set to pocket approximately £150,000 a week under a proposed five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium, a significant upgrade on the £75,000 per week he was reportedly earning at Bournemouth.

In addition to his base salary, performance-related bonuses could further boost his earnings, depending on appearances, trophies, and individual achievements.

While he would not immediately rank among City’s top earners, the deal represents a major financial and sporting step forward for the Ghana forward as he prepares to compete at the highest level under Pep Guardiola.

