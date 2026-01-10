Algeria’s unbeaten defence will be tested by Nigeria’s tournament-leading attack in a high-stakes AFCON 2025 quarter-final

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman lead Nigeria against an Algerian side that has conceded just one goal so far

The clash in Marrakesh is one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament and will be watched worldwide

Two of Africa’s most decorated football nations go head-to-head on Saturday, January 10, as Algeria face Nigeria in a heavyweight Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final showdown at Marrakesh Stadium.

With both sides boasting perfect records so far, this clash is widely viewed as one of the defining matches of the tournament.

According to Al Jazeera, Algeria, who won the tournament in 2022, arrive with growing confidence after delivering one of the strongest defensive campaigns in the competition.

The Desert Foxes have conceded just one goal in four matches, underlining their tactical discipline and organisation at the back.

They cruised through the group stage with wins over Sudan, Burkina Faso, and Equatorial Guinea, before edging past DR Congo in the round of 16. That encounter was settled in extra time by substitute Adil Boulbina, whose stunning strike proved decisive.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, meanwhile, have lit up AFCON with their attacking firepower. The Super Eagles have already scored 12 goals, the highest tally at the tournament, and have looked ruthless in front of goal.

They topped Group C with victories against Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, then launched their knockout run with an emphatic 4-0 demolition of Mozambique.

Much of the spotlight will fall on Nigeria’s fearsome attacking partnership of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, whose movement, pace, and finishing have caused problems for every defence they have faced.

Algeria’s goalkeeper, Luca Zidane, is expected to play a key role as he marshals a defence that will be tested more than at any point so far.

With both teams unbeaten and evenly matched, fine margins, tactical decisions, and moments of individual brilliance could decide who progresses to the semi-finals.

How to watch Algeria vs. Nigeria

According to Goal, viewers across sub-Saharan Africa, including Ghana and South Africa, can follow the match on MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Grandstand, the DStv App, SABC Plus, SABC 2, and SA FM.

In the United States, the game will be available on Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Fans in the United Kingdom can tune in via 4seven.

For viewers in Canada, live coverage will be provided by beIN SPORTS Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, and Fanatiz Canada.

Opta supercomputer's AFCON predictions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer updated its projections after the round of 16, with eight heavyweight nations progressing to the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals.

Morocco remain the leading favourites to win the trophy, holding a 22.52% chance of lifting the title according to Opta’s model.

