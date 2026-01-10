Senegal secured a narrow 1–0 win over Mali as Iliman Ndiaye’s first-half strike sends the defending champions into the AFCON semifinals

Hosts Morocco delivered a statement performance, beating Cameroon 2–0 to keep their home-title dream firmly alive

Brahim Diaz leads the Golden Boot race with five goals as AFCON 2025 hits 112 goals in just 46 matches

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinals delivered tense drama and decisive moments on Friday, January 9, as Senegal and Morocco secured their places in the semifinals with hard-fought victories.

At the Tangier Grand Stadium, defending champions Senegal edged past Mali with a narrow but deserved 1–0 win.

The decisive moment came in the 27th minute when Iliman Ndiaye struck with composure, punishing a brief lapse in the Malian defence.

According to beIN SPORTS, Senegal dominated long spells of the contest with their trademark physicality and tactical discipline, while Mali struggled to turn possession into clear-cut chances.

Despite Mali’s late push for an equaliser, Senegal’s back line remained resolute, managing the game intelligently and limiting opportunities in the final third.

Ndiaye’s early goal ultimately proved enough, underlining Senegal’s ability to win tight knockout matches and reinforcing their status as one of the tournament favourites.

Later on the same day, host nation Morocco produced a commanding performance to defeat Cameroon 2–0 in a highly critical quarterfinal clash at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Roared on by a passionate home crowd, the Atlas Lions controlled the tempo from the opening exchanges and showcased their growing maturity on the continental stage.

The tournament's finest goal scorer, Brahim Diaz, opened the scoring in the 26th minute before Ismael Saibari made it 2-0 in the second half.

The result capped an impressive run that has seen the North Africans combine defensive solidity with moments of individual brilliance.

With the quarterfinals concluded, attention has shifted to individual performances, particularly in front of goal.

According to Wikipedia, a total of 112 goals have been scored across 46 matches so far at the tournament, averaging an entertaining 2.48 goals per game as of January 10, 2026.

Meanwhile, more goals are expected from Saturday's two quarterfinal matches, Algeria vs.Nigeria and Egypt against the Ivory Coast.

2025 top scorers chart

5 goals

Brahim Diaz (Morocco)

3 goals

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco), Lassine Sinayoko (Mali), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria).

2 goals

Ibrahim Maza (Algeria), Christian Kofane (Cameroon), Gaël Kakuta (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Bazoumana Touré (Ivory Coast), Geny Catamo (Mozambique), Raphael Onyedika (Nigeria), Oswin Appollis (South Africa), Lyle Foster (South Africa), Pape Gueye (Senegal), Nicolas Jackson (Senegal), Cherif Ndiaye (Senegal), Elias Achouri (Tunisia).

As the semifinals loom, Senegal’s efficiency and Morocco’s momentum promise thrilling encounters, with the race for the Golden Boot adding extra intrigue to the business end of AFCON 2025.

Opta supercomputer's AFCON predictions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer updated its projections after the round of 16, with eight heavyweight nations progressing to the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals.

Morocco remain the leading favourites to win the trophy, holding a 22.52% chance of lifting the title according to Opta’s model.

