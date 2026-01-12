Ghanaian football mourns the loss of Henry Acquah, a respected Central Region club owner and founder of Young Redbull FC

Acquah’s sudden death in Cape Coast leaves a major void in grassroots football development and local talent mentorship

Fans and the Ghanaian football fraternity have poured in heartfelt tributes, honouring his dedication to nurturing young footballers

Ghanaian football is in deep mourning following the tragic passing of Henry Acquah, one of the most respected club owners in the Central Region.

Acquah, who founded the lower-tier side Young Redbull FC, reportedly died on Saturday, January 11, in Cape Coast after falling ill for a short period.

Henry Acquah was widely admired for his dedication to nurturing young talent and providing a platform for aspiring footballers to showcase their abilities.

Confirming Acquah's passing, the Central Regional Football Association wrote on Facebook:

''The Central Regional Football Association (CRFA) announces with deep sorrow the passing of Mr. Henry Acquah, CEO of Young Redbull FC, an affiliate club of the Ghana Football Association, and a respected EXCO Member of the Central Regional Football Association.

''Mr. Acquah was a committed football administrator whose passion, leadership, and selfless service greatly contributed to the development of football in the Central Region and Ghana at large. His dedication to nurturing talent and strengthening the game will be remembered fondly.

''The Central RFA extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, Young Redbull FC, and the entire football fraternity during this difficult time. May his soul rest in perfect peace.''

Tributes pour in for Henry Acquah

The news of his passing has sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes on social media, with fans, former players, and fellow club owners expressing their sorrow.

Many have lauded his commitment to advancing football in the Central Region, highlighting his role in shaping the careers of numerous young footballers who benefited from his guidance and mentorship.

Koose BM wrote:

''Hmmh! So sad. Rest in peace, Chairman.''

Pinto Darling:

“Rest in peace, Henry Acquah. Your dedication to Ghanaian football and the youth you nurtured will never be forgotten. Condolences to your family and Young Redbull FC.”

George Dickson:

“So sad to hear about the passing of Henry Acquah. Ghana has lost a true football visionary and mentor. May his soul rest in peace.”

Ama Boamah:

“Heartbroken by the news of Henry Acquah’s death. Your contributions to the Central Region football scene were immense. Condolences to all who knew and loved him.”

Akosua Modern:

“RIP Henry Acquah. Your legacy at Young Redbull FC and your passion for developing young talent will live on forever in Ghanaian football.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association is also expected to publicly convey its sympathies.

Jonas Sena Dorho's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the tragic death of Jonas Sena Dorho, a young football administrator and entrepreneur, who was reportedly killed on his farmland in Nkoranza on February 18, 2025.

As owner of Division Two side Nkoranza Adehyea FC, he also ran Jon-Dor Ventures, a company supplying ammonium sulphate to Ghana’s agribusiness sector.

