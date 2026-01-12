Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya and MrBeast have officially spoken about their joint project for the first time at an event

The content creator highlighted on the need to transform lives in Ghana through a joint project an event in Dubai

Some social media users have commented on Wode Maya's post which he shared on his verified Facebook page

Award-winning content creator Wode Maya and American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, have announced their first joint project in Ghana.

The duo, along with other rising influencers, broke the news on their social media platforms.

Wode Maya, MrBeast to rebuild Ghana village

Content creators Wode Maya, MrBeast, and other YouTubers were spotted at the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026, hosted in Dubai by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in partnership with the Varkey Foundation.

The 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign, a global social movement that aims to leverage the influence of digital creators to promote positive impact in communities worldwide, was launched at the summit.

Twenty content producers were selected during the launch to collaborate with MrBeast on a major project in Ghana aimed at improving vital services.

"We're heading to Ghana. This village is in dire need of assistance. We will travel there, construct a hospital, drill wells, provide water, and assist with their education. To help spread the message even further and inspire others, I reached out to some of my friends," he stated.

Wode Maya talks about new village project

Wode Maya expressed sincere appreciation for the opportunity to collaborate with some of the world’s most influential digital creators. He called the experience humbling and said it was an honour to be recognised alongside people who command large audiences globally.

Wode Maya said the event reinforced his belief that influence goes beyond numbers, despite having a relatively smaller fan base. He also encouraged budding African content creators to stay true to their vision and talents.

"MrBeast and his creator friends, including Wode Maya, will help build an entire village in Ghana but guess who had the smallest YouTube channel among them? Me, of course, only 1.9M," he wrote.

Reactions as Wode Maya's talks about rebuilding village

Some social media users have commented on Wode Maya's post which he shared on his verified Facebook page. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Scar Lett stated:

"To me 1.9m isn't only oo. The impact of that 1.9m is huge and thats the most important thing."

Ghana Critique stated:

"Most of their content is just transient GenZ entertainment. Yours is timeless. Its socio-cultural, environmental economic, entrepreneurial and historical."

Avezgidah Leticia stated:

"If a kid should see you in this group picture with Mr Beast and say wodemaya is a great man, that must tell you that you're the pride of Africans."

Yaw Ernest stated:

"Wow! This is a powerful and commendable initiative, and I respectfully recommend Klikor–Dodorkope in the Volta Region as a suitable host community for this village development project if you haven’t identify a village yet."

"The village is ready to provide land, security, and full community support. It has real needs in housing, education, healthcare, and water, and offers unique cultural value through its living Ewe spiritual heritage and historic inland slave market, ensuring lasting impact and global relevance."

