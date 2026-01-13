Jurgen Klopp has addressed rumors linking him to the vacant Real Madrid job following Xabi Alonso’s departure

The Spanish giants have made yet another managerial change early in 2026 after losing the Spanish Super Cup to Barcelona

Former Liverpool manager Klopp has been out of a managerial role since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023–24 season

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he was “genuinely surprised” by Xabi Alonso’s dismissal at Real Madrid and has downplayed suggestions that he could be a candidate to replace him at the Bernabéu.

Alonso’s stint in charge of Los Blancos lasted less than eight months, with the club confirming his departure on Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after their defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid stated that the separation was by “mutual consent” and announced that Álvaro Arbeloa would take temporary charge of the team.

Following the news, Klopp’s name was quickly linked with the vacant role, but the former Liverpool manager was keen to distance himself from the speculation.

Klopp breaks silence after Alonso’s exit

He insisted the decision had “absolutely nothing to do with me,” dismissing any suggestion of immediate involvement.

The Anfield legend was working as a pundit on ServusTV on the day of Alonso’s sacking when he was asked directly about reports connecting him with the Real Madrid job.

‘About two hours ago the news suddenly broke that Xabi Alonso is no longer the coach of Real Madrid,’ the host said. ‘So my question is this: has your phone already started ringing?’

Klopp responded:

‘It actually has — though not from Madrid. But yes, there were definitely a few people who felt they had to contact me directly about it.

‘First of all, I think it’s another sign that something isn’t quite right there at the moment.

‘If Xabi Alonso, who over the last two years in Leverkusen has shown what an outstanding coaching talent he is – and I think at his age and with the number of jobs he’s had, you can say that — is then forced to leave Madrid just six months later, it shows a few things.

‘On the one hand, it shows that nowadays there’s no time anymore. On the other, the expectations at Real Madrid are obviously enormous.

‘To make a decision like that in the heat of the moment, after losing a cup final to Barcelona yesterday, says a lot. I think we’d already been hearing rumours for a while.

‘And now – I don’t know if that’s where your question was going – but this has absolutely nothing to do with me, and it didn’t trigger anything for me either, which would probably have been the follow-up question.

‘I was surprised, that’s true – genuinely surprised. Then a few people messaged me, and I replied with various emojis.’

Watch Klopp's reactions to Alonso's sacking below:

Jurgen Klopp has been out of a managerial role since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023–24 season, per Mirror Football.

During his celebrated tenure at Anfield, the former Borussia Dortmund boss led the Reds to both the Premier League and the Champions League titles.

In early 2025, Klopp took on a new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull and has consistently stated that he is not seeking a return to management.

