Nine key players are set to miss Sunday's Manchester derby, leaving both teams with depleted squads

Michael Carrick and Pep Guardiola face major tactical challenges ahead of this crucial clash

Injuries could play a decisive role in Michael Carrick's first game in charge of his former team as a caretaker manager

Manchester United welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford on Sunday, January 18, for the second derby of the Premier League season, but both managers will have to navigate a host of absences.

For the Red Devils, attention is firmly on Michael Carrick, recently appointed interim manager until the end of the season.

Carrick faces first derby as interim boss

Carrick steps into his first Manchester derby with high hopes of a perfect start at the club where he once played, yet he faces the daunting task of selecting a squad heavily affected by injuries and absences.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United will be without Matthijs de Ligt, who continues to struggle with a back problem. Carrick admitted on Friday that the Dutch centre-back’s recovery had been “slower than expected” but remains optimistic he will return “some time soon.”

The hosts are also missing Noussair Mazraoui, who is competing in this winter’s Africa Cup of Nations. The Moroccan full-back is expected to play in Sunday’s final against Senegal.

Meanwhile, Toby Collyer, recalled early from his loan at West Brom, is completing his rehabilitation and will not be available until later in the month.

Man City’s defensive line decimated

City, however, enter the fixture with an even longer injury list. Pep Guardiola faces several selection dilemmas as he looks to maintain the club’s momentum in the title race, especially with Arsenal in close pursuit.

Nico Gonzalez remains a doubt after missing Tuesday’s Carabao Cup victory over Newcastle United, with Guardiola confirming his status will be assessed in training on Friday.

Defensive issues continue for City as Ruben Dias is sidelined with a hamstring strain picked up against Chelsea in early January and is expected to be out for four to six weeks, though Guardiola suggested he could return “soon.”

According to Manchester City, John Stones remains on the sidelines with a thigh injury sustained in December, while Josko Gvardiol will miss the trip to Old Trafford and the majority of the remainder of the 2025/26 season following tibial fracture surgery earlier this month.

Offensively, Omar Marmoush is still away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, expected to play in the third-place play-off against Nigeria on Saturday before returning to Manchester. Young forward Oscar Bobb also remains unavailable after suffering a hamstring injury last week.

With nine key absentees between the two sides, both Carrick and Guardiola face a weekend of tough calls.

