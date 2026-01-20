New videos circulating online have reignited claims that Brahim Diaz may have deliberately missed his stoppage-time penalty in the AFCON final

Diaz’s weak Panenka was easily saved by Edouard Mendy, sending the match to extra time, where Pape Gueye's goals sealed the win

While some fans point to player interactions and muted reactions as evidence, Diaz later apologised publicly, denying any intentional miss

Fresh videos circulating online appear to suggest that Brahim Diaz may have missed his penalty against Senegal on purpose.

The Real Madrid forward saw his Panenka attempt easily saved by Edouard Mendy in the final moments of normal time, as Senegal went on to lift the trophy.

The opportunity arose from a controversial VAR decision, which awarded the hosts a penalty in the 98th minute.

Initially, Senegal’s players had left the pitch in protest at the decision against El Hadji Malick Diouf, but after returning, Diaz failed to capitalise on the chance.

In a failed attempt to trick Mendy, the ex-Manchester City attacker chipped the ball gently down the center of the goal, only for the Senegal goalkeeper to remain still and save it comfortably, according to The Guardian.

Below is Diaz's penalty video:

The match then proceeded to extra time, where Senegal secured a 1-0 victory thanks to Pape Gueye’s powerful strike into the top corner, per Mirror Football.

Diaz’s weak penalty led some fans to speculate that he intentionally missed in solidarity with Senegal after referee Jean Jacques Ndala’s contentious call.

The claim was dismissed post-match, and Diaz apologised on social media on Monday.

He wrote:

"My heart aches. I dreamed of this title thanks to all the love you've given me, every message, every show of support that made me feel I wasn't alone. I fought with everything I had, with my heart above all else. Yesterday I failed, and I take full responsibility and apologize from the bottom of my heart. It will be hard to recover, because this wound doesn't heal easily, but I will try. Not for myself, but for everyone who believed in me and for everyone who suffered with me. I will keep going until one day I can repay all this love and be a source of pride for my Moroccan people."

Did Brahim Diaz miss on purpose?

However, new viral videos have fueled further speculation that the miss was deliberate.

In the footage, Diaz and teammate Achraf Hakimi are seen speaking with Senegal talisman Sadio Mane.

Mane then approaches goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, gesturing for him to stay in the middle for the penalty.

Mendy follows the instruction, and Diaz’s penalty goes straight to the center, allowing the goalkeeper to save it easily.

Watch the video below:

What surprised fans most was the reaction, or lack thereof, from the Senegalese players.

They did not celebrate the crucial penalty save in the dying moments of the match, seemingly aware that Mendy would stop the kick regardless.

Despite the heartbreak, Diaz ended the tournament as the top scorer with five goals.

FIFA President reacts to Diaz's penalty miss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino was one of the prominent figures present as drama unfolded during the 2025 AFCON final.

Infantino was visibly moved by Brahim Diaz’s crucial penalty miss, a moment that sparked a wave of reactions.

