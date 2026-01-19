Three Senegal players missed the post-match celebrations after being taken to hospital during the AFCON final

The final was marked by chaos and controversy, including a disallowed goal, a late penalty, and Senegal briefly walking off the pitch

Speculation erupted after post-match comments and online claims, with suggestions that the players’ illnesses may not have been coincidental

A new conspiracy theory has emerged after three Senegalese players from the winning squad were absent from the full-time celebrations, only deepening the turmoil.

On Sunday evening, Senegal secured their second AFCON title in five years with a dramatic and highly contentious victory over host nation Morocco.

Matar Sarr and 2 Senegal Players Miss AFCON Celebrations Amid Wild Theory

Source: Getty Images

Following a controversial disallowed goal in the 92nd minute and a disputed penalty in the 98th minute that offered Morocco a chance to equalize, the Teranga Lions were forced to dig deep to retain their 2021 title.

The chaos reached a breaking point when head coach Pape Thiaw ordered his players off the pitch in protest, before they returned nearly 20 minutes later to witness Brahim Diaz fail to convert a Panenka from the penalty spot.

All of this ensured the 2025 AFCON final, held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, will be remembered as one of the most chaotic finals in football history. Yet, what was captured on television may be only the beginning of the story.

3 Senegal players miss out on AFCON title celebrations

Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr was one of three Senegalese players taken to hospital following the controversial final, as reported by the Express.

The Spurs star did not feature in Senegal’s win over the hosts and reportedly fell ill in Rabat before being hospitalized shortly after the final ended.

Sarr began feeling unwell around halftime. He was sent to warm up when Lamine Camara picked up an injury just before the interval, but Camara ultimately continued.

Source: Getty Images

Sarr’s illness occurred roughly 45 minutes after Krepin Diatta and Ousseynou Niang were forced to withdraw during the warmup.

Footage after the match showed Diatta hunched over on the pitch while Niang was physically carried to the dressing room by teammates. Camara later confirmed their hospitalization, saying: “They're in the hospital, but I hope they're doing well.”

Senegalese outlet Taggat provided an update, reporting:

“The three players are doing well, according to the doctor, at Mohammed VI Hospital in Rabat. Ousseynou Niang will return to the hotel. Krepin Diatta and Pape Matar Sarr are still being kept at the hospital for further observations.”

Wild conspiracy theory emerges following Senegal illnesses

After the final, Senegal fullback Ismail Jakobs suggested the players’ illnesses may not have been coincidental.

“A lot happened before the match. I think a lot will come out afterwards,” he told reporters in the mixed zone. “It wasn’t just this situation. Plenty happened before the match too. But you’ll find out. A lot happened to Krepin, Ousseynou, and Pape Matar Sarr at halftime.”

While further details remain scarce in what could become a rapidly developing story, Western Saharan journalist and translator Rashid dropped a bombshell on X, where he has 38,000 followers, claiming:

“Scandal against Morocco: one of the players on the Senegal national team was the victim of poisoning before kickoff of the match.”

Source: YEN.com.gh