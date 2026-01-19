VAR drama sparked chaos in the AFCON final as Senegal briefly walked off the pitch after a late penalty was awarded to Morocco

Brahim Díaz missed a decisive penalty in the final but still ended the tournament as AFCON’s top scorer with five goals

Pape Gueye’s stunning extra-time screamer proved decisive as Senegal defeated hosts Morocco to lift the AFCON title

Brahim Diaz made all the headlines when the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) came to a dramatic and controversial conclusion on Sunday, January 18, 2026, as Senegal edged host nation Morocco 1–0 after extra time to lift the continental crown.

Pape Gueye was the unlikely hero, firing home a thunderous long-range strike in the 94th minute that settled a tense final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Gueye’s goal crowned Senegal champions in a match defined as much by chaos and controversy as by quality football.

The decisive moment arrived early in extra time when the midfielder unleashed a powerful screamer that left the Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou with no chance, sending the Senegalese bench into wild celebration.

However, the final was overshadowed by a heated incident late in normal time that threatened to derail the match altogether. Deep into stoppage time after the 90 minutes, referee Jean-Jacques Ndala was sent to the pitch-side monitor following a VAR review.

After replays, he awarded Morocco a penalty for an incident during a corner kick, ruling that Malick Diouf had dragged Brahim Diaz to the ground inside the box.

The decision sparked furious protests from the Senegal players. One by one, they walked off the pitch in defiance, with head coach Pape Thiaw visibly urging his team to leave the field as most of the squad headed towards the dressing room.

According to a Flashscore report, the stadium descended into confusion as officials attempted to restore order.

A lengthy delay followed, during which senior figures intervened to calm the situation. Veteran French coach Claude Le Roy was seen speaking with Sadio Mane, while Senegal legend El Hadji Diouf appeared to be on the phone, seemingly in contact with team leaders.

After intense discussions, Mane himself went into the dressing room to persuade his teammates to return and resume play.

When the match eventually restarted, Morocco were handed a golden opportunity to win the trophy from the penalty spot. Yet Brahim Diaz failed to seize the moment.

Attempting an audacious Panenka, the Real Madrid forward saw his effort comfortably saved by goalkeeper Benjamin Mendy, a miss that proved decisive as Senegal went on to claim victory in extra time.

Brahim Diaz is 2025 AFCON top scorer

Despite his penalty heartbreak in the final, Brahim Diaz still finished the tournament as the leading scorer with five goals. Overall, the competition produced 121 goals across 52 matches, averaging 2.33 goals per game, as Wikipedia noted.

5 goals

Brahim Diaz (Morocco)

4 goals

Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

3 goals

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Lassine Sinayoko (Mali), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), and Pape Gueye (Senegal).

A wide spread of scorers followed with two and one goal each, underlining the depth of attacking talent on display, while five own goals were also recorded during the tournament.

In the end, Senegal’s resilience and composure under extraordinary pressure defined the final, as they emerged champions of a truly unforgettable AFCON.

Mane secures 13th career trophy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Al Nassr forward Sadio Mane went into the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final chasing his 13th career silverware for both club and country.

The former Liverpool man eventually played a crucial role, helping Senegal win a second AFCON title, and was voted the Best Player of the 2025 AFCON.

