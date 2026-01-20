Senegal’s AFCON triumph is under scrutiny after chaotic scenes in the final against Morocco

Pape Gueye’s extra-time heroics may not be the final word as Senegal face possible CAF sanctions

CAF has yet to make any official statement or provide clarification regarding the situation

Senegal’s triumph at the 2025/26 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) could yet be placed under serious scrutiny, with the newly crowned champions reportedly facing the prospect of sanctions from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following an alleged breach of competition regulations.

The Teranga Lions claimed the continental crown on Sunday, January 18, edging past the host nation, Morocco, in a dramatic final staged in Rabat.

According to Foot Africa, Pape Gueye proved to be the unlikely match-winner, firing in a magnificent long-range effort in the 94th minute to decide a pulsating AFCON final.

However, the drama of the final was not confined to the goal itself. The match had already been plunged into turmoil during the closing moments of normal time.

With stoppage time almost exhausted, referee Jean-Jacques Ndala was instructed by the Video Assistant Referee to review an incident on the pitch-side screen.

The replays appeared to show Senegal defender Malick Diouf tugging Brahim Diaz to the turf while defending a Moroccan corner kick, prompting Ndala to point to the spot.

The decision triggered furious reactions from the Senegal camp. Players remonstrated with the officials before gradually leaving the field, while head coach Pape Thiaw was seen encouraging his side to head towards the tunnel.

As most of the team made their way off the pitch, confusion spread through the stadium, with officials struggling to regain control amid the escalating tension.

According to the BBC, the lengthy stoppage required intervention from senior figures to defuse the situation. Former France coach Claude Le Roy was spotted in discussion with captain Sadio Mane, while Senegal icon El Hadji Diouf was reportedly in contact with team leaders by phone in an effort to restore calm.

When order was eventually re-established, Morocco were presented with a priceless chance to force the issue from the penalty spot. Yet the hosts failed to seize the moment.

Brahim Diaz attempted an audacious Panenka, but the effort was easily read and saved by Senegal goalkeeper Benjamin Mendy. The miss proved decisive, paving the way for Senegal to strike in extra time and ultimately clinch the AFCON title.

Senegal could be stripped of AFCON title

According to CAF regulations, as cited by Sportbible, Senegal could face dire consequences for their 2025 AFCON final conduct.

''Any team that withdraws from a competition, fails to report for a fixture, refuses to continue playing, or abandons the field before the match has reached its full-time conclusion, unless a case of force majeure is recognised by the Organising Commissioner or the referee grants authorisation, will automatically be deemed to have lost the match and will be expelled from the competition.''

The AFCON rulebook further stipulates that such a scenario results in the offending side being handed a 3–0 defeat, after which the organising committee reserves the right to impose additional sanctions if it considers them necessary.

As things stand, CAF has made no official comment on the possibility of Senegal being stripped of their AFCON title, with the governing body yet to issue any statement on the matter.

2025 AFCON prize money

