Chelsea’s new manager faces his first Stamford Bridge test just days after replacing Enzo Maresca

Both sides are missing several key players, forcing Arteta and Rosenior to adapt their line-ups

Arsenal aim to stay on course for four trophIes this season, while Chelsea look to build momentum under new leadership

Premier League fans are in for a thrilling midweek clash as Chelsea host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semifinals at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, January 14.

For new Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior, it will be just his second match in charge and his first at home following the sacking of Enzo Maresca on January 1.

Meanwhile, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta will lead his side into their 32nd match of the season across all competitions. The Gunners remain in contention for multiple honours this term, including the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League.

The fixture promises to be a stern test for both sides, with Chelsea seeking momentum under their new manager and Arsenal aiming to maintain their charge on multiple fronts.

According to the BBC, Rosenior’s debut came spectacularly with a 5-1 FA Cup victory over Charlton, but the English coach faces a baptism of fire as he begins to settle at Stamford Bridge.

13 players to miss Chelsea-Arsenal clash

Unfortunately, both sides face selection headaches ahead of Wednesday’s showdown, with key absences likely to shape the game. Arteta has already been hit by several injuries among his first-team squad.

According to Mirror Sport, defender Piero Hincapie is expected to miss the clash after sustaining a thigh injury against Liverpool, while Cristhian Mosquera and Max Dowman remain sidelined with ankle and similar injuries, respectively.

Riccardo Calafiori could also miss out, having been injured during the warm-up ahead of Arsenal’s recent match against Brighton.

William Saliba and Leandro Trossard are doubts following their absences in the FA Cup win over Portsmouth, adding to Arsenal’s injury concerns.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are still adjusting under Rosenior. Dario Essugo has returned to training after a thigh injury but is not yet fully fit, and Cole Palmer, Reece James, and Malo Gusto are all touch-and-go for selection.

As Mirror Sport indicated, the Blues will also be without Mykhaylo Mudryk, who remains provisionally suspended by the FA due to a failed doping test in December 2024, as well as Romeo Lavia, who continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

In the meantime, young defender Levi Colwill will miss the majority, if not all, of the season following an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury sustained in pre-season.

With so many key players absent, both managers will have to make tactical adjustments.

Arsenal will be looking to maintain their momentum in a season filled with multiple competitions, while Rosenior will hope to secure early success in his first home game and build confidence at Stamford Bridge ahead of the crucial months ahead.

