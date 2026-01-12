Antoine Semenyo will be available for Man City’s upcoming EFL Cup fixture despite having featured for Bournemouth earlier in the competition

Players are typically cup-tied after representing one club in the tournament, but a rule change introduced this season means Semenyo is available

The 26-year-old has settled seamlessly at the Etihad, marking his competitive debut against Exeter City with a goal and an assist

Manchester City have received a timely boost ahead of their EFL Cup semi-final first-leg meeting with Newcastle United, scheduled for Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

With a place at Wembley within touching distance, confidence inside the Etihad camp has risen sharply.

Antoine Semenyo is eligible to play for Man City in their EFL Cup semi-final first-leg game against Newcastle United. Photos by Catherine Ivill - AMA and Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Pep Guardiola’s side travel to St James’ Park aiming to take control of the tie and move a step closer to their first silverware of the 2025/26 season.

That ambition has been strengthened by confirmation that new signing Antoine Semenyo is eligible to feature despite earlier uncertainty.

Semenyo cleared to face Newcastle

The concern stemmed from Semenyo’s earlier involvement in the same competition for AFC Bournemouth. According to Transfermarkt, he made one appearance for the Cherries.

Under previous regulations, such appearances would have ruled him out for City. That obstacle has now been removed following a rule update by the English Football League.

According to Sun Sports, the amended regulation reads:

“A registered player shall be permitted to play for up to two clubs in the competition in any one season."

The revision applies to players involved in summer or winter transfers as well as emergency goalkeeper loans.

Semenyo falls under Rule 6.4.2 since he had already featured before the winter window closed or before the semi-final stage.

That clarification hands Guardiola extra firepower after the Ghana international enjoyed a dream start in sky blue.

Just days ago, Semenyo marked his debut with a goal and an assist as City brushed aside Exeter City in the FA Cup.

His impact across 64 minutes earned him the match MVP award and immediate admiration from supporters.

Semenyo, Man City eye EFL Cup success

With eligibility confirmed, Semenyo is now available to bolster an attack already brimming with options.

His pace and direct style offer Guardiola another dimension as City chase control of the tie on Tyneside.

The encounter kicks off at 8.00 pm GMT, with the return leg to follow later this month. Elsewhere, Chelsea and Arsenal contest the other semi-final.

Antoine Semenyo gives a thumbs up during Man City's third-round FA Cup triumph over Exeter City on January 10, 2026. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

City’s recent history in the competition adds further belief. They have lifted the trophy six times in the last 11 editions, underlining their authority in domestic cup football.

Should results fall kindly, Semenyo could be celebrating his first major honour as early as March 22 2026, when the final takes place at Wembley Stadium.

For now, the focus is firmly on Newcastle, with City carrying momentum, clarity and a new weapon ready for action.

Why Semenyo chose Man City over others

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo explained the three main reasons behind his move to Manchester City.

The Ghanaian forward also revealed he turned down interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea before completing the switch.

