Senegal earned millions of dollars in prize money after clinching the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on January 18

The match erupted into chaos in stoppage time, yet the Teranga Lions defied the odds to beat hosts Morocco in Rabat

YEN.com.gh has compared how much Sadio Mane’s side pockets versus Spain’s Euro 2024 winnings

Pape Gueye’s extra-time strike secures Senegal’s second Africa Cup of Nations title after a chaotic and controversial 1-0 victory over hosts Morocco.

The match is overshadowed by Senegal’s brief walk-off in protest and Brahim Diaz missing a stoppage-time penalty that could have settled the game in normal time.

Diaz, the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals, sees his weakly executed Panenka saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, denying Morocco their chance at a first continental title in 50 years.

The final goes into extra time, where Senegal regroup and take the lead when Gueye surges forward and fires a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Yassine Bounou into the top corner.

Kalidou Koulibaly, suspended for the final but celebrating in full kit, receives the Africa Cup of Nations trophy from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and hands it to Sadio Mane, who lifts it in what could be his final AFCON appearance for Senegal.

The Lions of Teranga walk away millions richer thanks to increased prize money from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Before the tournament, CAF President Patrice Motsepe announced that AFCON 2025 winners will receive 10 million USD, a significant increase from the 7 million USD awarded to Ivory Coast for winning the last edition.

Morocco earns 4 million USD as runners-up, while Nigeria and Egypt each receive 2.5 million USD for reaching the semi-finals.

According to beIN Sports, the champion is guaranteed $7 million for winning the title alone, which is the highest single prize in AFCON history.

When combined with earnings accumulated from earlier rounds, the eventual winners can take home up to $11.6 million in total.

How does AFCON prize money compare to the Euros?

The prize money is considerably lower than what Spain earns after winning Euro 2024. Spain beat England 2-1 in the Berlin final thanks to a late winner from Mikel Oyarzabal.

According to UEFA documents, Luis de la Fuente’s side receives €28.25 million for lifting the trophy, while England collects €24.25 million for finishing second.

Unlike AFCON, Euro prize money is broken into several components, including a participation fee awarded to every team and additional bonuses for advancing through each stage of the tournament.

Mane leads full list of award winners

Following the Senegal vs. Morocco AFCON final, Sadio was named Best Player of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations for his outstanding leadership throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Best Goalkeeper award went to Yassine Bounou, who produced several crucial saves in the final and conceded just two goals in seven games.

