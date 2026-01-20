Winning the AFCON is the ultimate dream for every football nation on the continent, but lifting the iconic trophy does not mean keeping the original prize forever

Senegal are the latest example, as despite their dramatic triumph over Morocco in the 2025 final, the Teranga Lions will not take home the original trophy

YEN.com.gh explains how Ghana played a decisive role in CAF’s decision to stop awarding the original AFCON trophy to tournament winners

Senegal were crowned champions of Africa on Sunday, January 18, 2026, after a night of raw emotion and controversy in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final in Rabat.

Pape Gueye’s thunderous strike in the 94th minute of extra time silenced the Stade Prince Abdellah Moulay and sealed a famous victory over hosts Morocco.

Senegal stun Morocco to win AFCON

The decisive goal arrived after a final that refused to settle quietly. Senegal had earlier thought they had broken the deadlock when Ismaila Sarr turned home from close range, only for the effort to be ruled out.

Moments later, Morocco was awarded a penalty after a VAR review, sparking protests that briefly saw Senegalese players walk off the pitch.

When play resumed, Brahim Diaz had the chance to become a national hero. Instead, his attempted Panenka was comfortably saved, swinging momentum firmly in Senegal’s favour.

Extra time followed, and Gueye’s strike ensured the Teranga Lions had the final word on a night that will live long in AFCON memory.

Despite lifting the iconic silverware on the podium, Senegal will not take the original trophy home.

CAF regulations state that champions celebrate with the authentic cup only on the night before returning it to the confederation. What ends up in the winners’ cabinet is an official replica.

This policy was introduced in 2002 after CAF lost two earlier trophies. The Abdelaziz Abdallah Salem Trophy was used between 1957 and 1978, while the African Unity Trophy followed from 1980 to 2000. Both disappeared from circulation after being awarded permanently.

Below are the AFCON trophies in history:

How Ghana shaped CAF's trophy rules

Ghana’s dominance in the 1960s played a key role in shaping this history.

The Black Stars won the AFCON three times in four tournaments, earning permanent custody of the Salem Trophy after their third success in Accra.

Watch Ghana's victory vs Uganda in the 1978 AFCON final:

Years later, the original was reported stolen from the Ghana Football Association headquarters.

Respected journalist Saddick Adams, known as Sports Obama, later revealed that a National Sports Agency official told him the trophy was lost during raids linked to a coup.

CAF responded by commissioning a new trophy, which Cameroon later claimed outright after their 2000 triumph.

Since then, CAF has taken no chances. The original trophy now remains under strict control, handed out only for official ceremonies.

Replicas ensure champions are rewarded, while the real symbol of African football endures. Senegal’s triumph adds another chapter to that carefully protected legacy.

