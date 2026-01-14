Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A parrot that has gained online attention for its claimed 100% prediction record has forecast the winner of the Nigeria vs Morocco semi-final

The bird previously went viral after correctly predicting Nigeria’s quarter-final victory, boosting belief in its accuracy

A new video shows the parrot choosing between the two teams’ flags, sparking fresh debate among fans ahead of the match

A parrot has emerged as an unlikely predictor ahead of the AFCON 2025 semi-final clash between Nigeria and Morocco.

The Super Eagles are set to face tournament hosts Morocco on Wednesday evening at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, with a place in the Africa Cup of Nations final at stake.

Parrot with 100% success rate predicts AFCON semi-final winner. Photo: @kioui.bird (TikTok)/@cafoline(X).

The tightly poised clash, which will be officiated by Daniel Laryea, marks the second semi-final of a captivating AFCON tournament, with excitement building rapidly as two African heavyweights prepare to collide.

Both sides arrive at this blockbuster encounter unbeaten, but Nigeria stand alone in boasting a perfect record, having won all five of their matches so far in the tournament.

Morocco’s run has also been impressive, with their only setback a 1-1 draw against Mali during the group stage, per the BBC.

Morocco lock horns against Nigeria in 2004. Photo: cafonline.

At this stage of the competition, however, that minor blemish is unlikely to matter as the hosts chase a place in the final on home soil.

The Atlas Lions, AFCON champions in 1976, will back themselves to halt Nigeria’s momentum, especially with the backing of a passionate home crowd.

Nigeria, meanwhile, are driven by unfinished business, having fallen short in the previous final and now eager to go one step further this time around.

The semi-final is one of two standout ties at AFCON 2025 and features a wealth of elite talent. Several of Africa’s biggest stars remain in contention, including recent CAF Player of the Year winners Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Achraf Hakimi, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, all represented among the final four nations.

Away from the tactical battles and star names, a curious storyline has captured fans’ attention online.

Parrot predicts Nigeria vs Morocco

Earlier this week, a man shared a video on social media featuring a parrot he claims has a flawless record when it comes to predicting football matches.

“This bird has a 100% success rate predicting,” he wrote. “It predicted Nigeria to win against Algeria.”

The parrot had correctly tipped the Super Eagles to beat Algeria in the quarter-finals, and just days later it resurfaced online ahead of the semi-final showdown.

In a TikTok video posted by @kioui.bird, the parrot was placed in front of a map of the Moroccan team alongside the Nigerian flag.

Within seconds, the bird moved decisively towards one of the flags, signaling its pick for who will advance to the AFCON 2025 final.

Watch video below:

