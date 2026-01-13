A self-proclaimed native healer was arrested in Mali after collecting over €33,500 from fans by promising an AFCON 2025 title

Mali were eliminated by Senegal in the quarter-finals, losing 1-0 despite another courageous display while playing with ten men.

The West African side exited the tournament without a single win in regulation time and remains the only quarter-finalist without an AFCON title

A self-proclaimed native healer who boldly promised Mali an Africa Cup of Nations triumph has been arrested following the team’s elimination from the 2025 tournament.

Mali’s AFCON campaign came to an end after a narrow 1-0 defeat to defending champions Senegal at the quarter-final stage.

Police arrest traditional healer who promised Mali AFCON 2025 title. Photo: Stringer/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Despite the loss, the Eagles produced a spirited display, particularly after being reduced to ten men shortly before half-time.

Yves Bissouma was shown a second yellow card and sent off just before the interval, forcing Tom Saintfiet’s side to dig deep for the remainder of the contest.

Mali continued to battle bravely, but Iliman Ndiaye’s first-half strike ultimately proved decisive and separated the two teams. Senegal will now face Egypt in the semi-finals.

Fake priest arrested in Mali after AFCON promise

Back in the Malian capital, Bamako, angry supporters gathered outside the home of the native healer, identified as Karamogo Sinayogo, prompting police intervention.

Sinayogo had reportedly collected more than €33,500 from fans after claiming he could spiritually guarantee Mali’s AFCON title. Authorities later arrested him on charges of fraud.

“Charlatanism is punishable by law in Mali,” a source told AFP via L’Equipe. The same source explained that arresting Sinayogo while the national team were still competing would have been extremely difficult “in the heat of the Africa Cup of Nations.”

A viral video circulated online showed Mali supporters consulting the self-styled spiritualist ahead of their Round of 16 clash with Tunisia.

Watch the video:

That match saw Mali overcome the North Africans despite playing much of the contest with ten men after Woyo Coulibaly was sent off for a reckless challenge on Hannibal Mejbri.

The Eagles scored a dramatic late equaliser to force extra time before the contest was settled on penalties.

According to SuperSport, Mali held their nerve in the shootout, recovering from an opening miss to secure a 3-2 victory after Tunisia failed to convert their final two attempts.

Mali national team. Photo: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT.

Source: Getty Images

Mali exited AFCON 2025 without winning a single match in regulation time. They finished second in Group A after drawing against Zambia, Morocco, and Comoros, setting up their meeting with Tunisia.

Saintfiet’s men once again played with ten men for more than 50 minutes, yet still forced extra time, where goalkeeper Djigui Diarra proved decisive.

However, their luck ran out in the quarter-finals as Senegal shut them out. Notably, of all the teams to reach this year’s last eight, Mali remain the only nation yet to lift the AFCON trophy.

The defeat extended their long wait for continental glory, reinforcing the cruel reality of another campaign ending just short of history-making success again painfully.

