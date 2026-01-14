Two of Africa’s brightest stars collide as Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah go head-to-head in Wednesday’s AFCON 2025 semifinal

Senegal’s unbeaten run of four wins and a draw faces Egypt’s historic semifinal pedigree, promising a clash full of drama and tension

The Teranga Lions boast a formidable attack and rock-solid defence, while the Pharaohs aim to rekindle memories of past triumphs

A former Ghana youth international has predicted the outcome of the Senegal vs. Egypt semifinal match

Senegal and Egypt are set to face off in the opening semifinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday, 14 January, at the Tangier Grand Stadium.

The Teranga Lions have been imperious throughout the tournament in Morocco, remaining unbeaten in five matches with four victories and a single draw.

Their attacking prowess has yielded 11 goals, while their defence has been rock-solid, conceding just twice, according to Wikipedia.

Egypt, meanwhile, enter the semifinals on the back of four wins and a solitary draw, highlighted by a dramatic 3-1 extra-time triumph over Benin in the quarter-finals on January 5.

Both sides boast world-class talent, spearheaded by former Liverpool teammates Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah. Salah has been in prolific form, scoring four goals, while Mané has contributed one strike and several crucial assists, underscoring his influence beyond scoring.

Historically, the semifinals stage has seen both nations enjoy mixed fortunes. Egypt may take comfort from past glories: the Pharaohs defeated Senegal 2-1 in their last AFCON semifinal meeting nearly two decades ago, courtesy of a decisive goal from Amr Zaki.

While that result is from a bygone era, it may serve as a psychological boost for the Egyptians as they prepare for this high-stakes encounter.

In terms of head-to-head records, Senegal have recorded six wins against Egypt, while the Pharaohs have emerged victorious on seven occasions.

The teams have also shared the spoils twice, highlighting the competitive and evenly matched nature of their rivalry.

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh ahead of the key match, former Ghanaian youth star Fuseini Adams tipped Egypt to reach the finals.

''This is a close call. Senegal are up there, whilst Egypt are the masters of the AFCON. Based on pedigree and current form, I am tipping the Egyptian to reach the finals.'' Fuseini declared.

How to watch Senegal vs Egypt

According to Goal, fans can watch Senegal vs Egypt live on Fubo USA in the USA, E4 in the UK, beIN Sports Australia in Australia, Fubo Canada in Canada, and FanCode in India.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian fans can watch the contest on these SuperSport channels: MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, the DStv App, and SuperSport Grandstand.

With two of Africa’s most talented sides meeting at this stage, anticipation is high for a thrilling clash. Both Senegal and Egypt possess the quality to dictate proceedings, making this semifinal one of the most eagerly awaited fixtures of AFCON 2025.

Whether the Teranga Lions’ unbeaten run continues or Egypt rekindles the memories of past victories, fans can expect a tense and fiercely contested encounter under the bright lights of Tangier.

Opta's AFCON predictions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer updated its projections after the round of 16, with eight heavyweight nations progressing to the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals.

Morocco remain the leading favourites to win the trophy, holding a 22.52% chance of lifting the title according to Opta’s model.

