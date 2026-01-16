Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

US President Donald Trump has been accused of blocking fans from 15 countries from entering the United States, less than six months before the 2026 World Cup kicks off.

The tournament is set to begin on June 11, 2026, with 42 teams already qualified and six more spots still up for grabs in next summer’s expanded 48-team competition.

Among the teams already through are Ghana’s Black Stars, making their fifth World Cup appearance, and Curaçao, the Caribbean island that has become the smallest nation ever to qualify.

Donald Trump Faces Accusations of Blocking Fans from 15 Countries Ahead of World Cup

Preparations for football’s biggest event, which FIFA estimates could see between 5.5 and 6.5 million fans travel across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, have frequently been disrupted by political and logistical challenges.

Earlier this week, nearly 17,000 supporters reportedly cancelled their World Cup tickets amid fears linked to President Trump’s intensifying conflict with Venezuela and worsening relations with countries such as Colombia, Denmark and Cuba.

Elsewhere, several nations set to take part in the World Cup already feature on various US travel restriction lists, raising fresh concerns about whether fans will be able to enter the United States this summer.

That uncertainty has been fuelled further by reports that the Trump administration is freezing certain visa applications for supporters from 15 competing countries, although a statement from the State Department has since complicated the narrative.

Trump freezes visa applications for 15 World Cup nations

The Daily Mail reports that the US State Department issued an internal memo on Wednesday directing consular officers to temporarily deny visas from 75 countries while screening and vetting procedures are reviewed.

Of those nations, 15 are set to compete in this summer’s World Cup across the US, Mexico, and Canada — including tournament favourites Brazil.

The situation is particularly significant for Scotland’s Group C, where three of the four teams, Brazil, Morocco, and Haiti, are included on Trump’s so-called red list.

This could lead to lower attendances for the Tartan Army at their group-stage matches, scheduled in Foxborough against Haiti and Morocco, and in Miami against Brazil.

Other World Cup nations reportedly affected include Algeria, Cape Verde, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Iran, Jordan, Senegal, Tunisia, Uruguay, and Uzbekistan.

The memo, set to take effect on January 21, instructs consular officers to deny visas to applicants considered likely to rely on public benefits, taking factors such as health, age, and English proficiency into account.

“The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Piggott said.

“Immigration from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassess immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits.”

Tourists not expected to be affected

