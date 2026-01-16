Bruno Fernandes is reportedly frustrated by ongoing instability at Manchester United following Ruben Amorim’s sacking

Bayern Munich have emerged as serious contenders for Fernandes, with Saudi interest also expected to resurface for the 31-year-old playmaker

Manchester United are planning to sign at least two new midfielders, raising questions over Fernandes’ role in the club’s next rebuild

Bruno Fernandes is reportedly weighing up his future at Manchester United amid growing uncertainty at Old Trafford, with the club also preparing to reinforce their midfield with at least two new signings.

The Portuguese playmaker’s situation has come under renewed scrutiny following the sacking of head coach Ruben Amorim on January 1, 2026, a decision that has further underlined the instability that has plagued United in recent seasons.

Fernandes, who has been a central figure since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2020 for a fee of €80 million (£67.6 million), is said to be increasingly frustrated by the lack of clear direction at the club.

Despite the turmoil, Fernandes’ individual impact at United has been undeniable. According to Transfermarkt, as of January 16, 2026, the 31-year-old has registered an impressive 103 goals and 95 assists in 310 appearances across all competitions.

His consistency and leadership have seen him wear the captain’s armband and remain one of the team’s most influential performers during a challenging period.

Fernandes has also played a key role in United’s recent silverware, helping the Red Devils lift the EFL Cup in the 2022/23 season and the FA Cup in 2023/24.

However, there have also been near misses, most notably the painful defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the 2021 Europa League final, which added to a sense of unfulfilled potential during his time at the club.

Bruno Fernandes considers his future

According to The Sun, Fernandes is becoming disillusioned with the constant changes behind the scenes and is now open to the idea of a move away from Manchester.

Interest in the midfielder is not new. Last year, both the Portuguese star and United considered a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, and that option could yet resurface as clubs from the Middle East continue to target elite European talent.

However, a major European alternative is also emerging. iNews reports that Bayern Munich are monitoring the situation closely, with the German champions prepared to invest in proven, world-class players rather than focusing exclusively on younger profiles.

The signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham in 2023 is cited as a clear example of Bayern’s willingness to back experience at the highest level.

Meanwhile, Fernandes is currently under contract at United until June 2027, placing the club in a strong negotiating position should serious interest materialise. At the same time, United are understood to be planning a midfield overhaul, with at least two new arrivals expected as part of a wider rebuild.

Whether Fernandes chooses to commit to that project or seek a fresh challenge elsewhere remains to be seen, but his next decision could prove pivotal for both his career and Manchester United’s immediate future.

