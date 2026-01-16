Two tourists from the UK have set out on a journey from London to Accra

The couple will be travelling more than 9,000 miles from London to Accra and back

They are travelling in a 22-year-old Nissan Primastar, a family car they have nicknamed Rossie

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the journey

Inspired by the thrill of adventure, two foreign tourists, Alana and Scarlett, have set out to conquer the world by road in their travel conquests.

The duo is embarking on a road journey from London to Ghana and back.

Two Britons, Alana & Scarlett, embark on an adventure travelling from the UK to Ghana in their 22-year-old Nissan Primastar. Photo credit: @adventurewithscarlett/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Alana and Scarlett are well-known for their love of adventure and travel. The duo documents and shares their fun moments, challenges, and all the culture shocks they encounter on their vlogs on Instagram and TikTok.

They are not the first tourists to embark on the 7,500 km journey from London to Accra; however, what makes their story unique is their decision to continue the journey back to London by road, possibly through a different route.

The journey from London to Ghana and back is said to be more than 15,000km long, approximately 9,200 miles.

To reach Ghana, the two ladies will be travelling through more than ten countries. Starting their journey in the United Kingdom, they will travel through France, Spain, Morocco, Mauritania, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, and finally Ghana.

Today marks day 42 of their journey, and the two ladies have so far made it to Guinea-Bissau, after covering close to 6,000km.

Describing Guinea-Bissau, Scarlett said:

“Guinea-Bissau feels incredibly different from the rest of West Africa. It has a lot of natural beauty, but it’s very undeveloped and is one of the poorest countries in the region. There are three main reasons for this, firstly, the country struggles with political instability, so there is a lack of continuity of projects.

Secondly, there is a lack of investment. So once sponsors withdraw, roads are not maintained, so even when there is rare asphalt, it crumbles apart, and thirdly, climate change, which results in flooding as a result of poor drainage.”

Alana & Scarlett document their journey, as they travel through more than nine countries to reach their destination in Ghana Photo credit: @adventurewithscarlett/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Preparing for the journey

Before embarking on the journey, Scarlett explained that she and her partner had taken some months off work to make the necessary preparations for the journey.

This included taking the family’s twenty-two-year-old Nissan Primastar van, nicknamed Rossie, to the mechanic for fine-tuning in preparation for the journey.

In previous vlogs, she opened up about having to take on several jobs to raise enough money to fund their adventure.

According to Scarlett, they have had to rely on AI tools several times to help them fix broken parts of their truck, especially in situations where there is no help in sight. The journey, she explains, has opened her eyes to a lot of untold stories about Africa.

Watch the video below:

It is interesting to note that several people have embarked on similar cross-continental travels. In 2023, an adventure group in Ghana called Wanderlust Ghana Expedition made headlines after travelling thousands of kilometres from Accra to London.

The group included social media sensation, Nana Afua Serwa Adusei, popularly known as Shecanic, as well as Kwabena Peprah, Kwadwo Saka Richard Anim, and a few other adventurers.

Reactions to Scarlett’s & Alana’s London-Ghana adventure

Ardent followers of the two adventurers shared their thoughts with the duo in the comments section.

General Jay commented:

"We will meet soon in Ghana."

Sean Jude shared:

"Safe travel to the best country in the world, Ghana."

S3lorm opined:

"By the way, are you going to sell the car when you get to Ghana? If yes, I want it."

Ghanaian adventurers travel from Accra to London

In a closely related story, YEN.com.gh reported on the adventures of a Ghanaian travel team- Wanderlust Expedition Ghana, who travelled overland from Accra to London.

The group is the first Ghanaian cohort to travel from Accra to London overland, covering more than 10,000km in all to complete the journey.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh